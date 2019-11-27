Suspected cross-border burglary gang ram police vehicle

A gang suspected of being involved in burglaries on both sides of the Border rammed a police vehicle after failing to stop and then crashed into a house.

A gang suspected of being involved in burglaries on both sides of the Border rammed a police vehicle after failing to stop and then crashed into a house.

Two men and a woman were arrested by officers after the incident, which followed a burglary at a house in Belleeks, Co Armagh.

Earlier tonight, the Gardai were in contact with the PSNI to establish any links between the incident and recent burglaries on this side of the Border.

The PSNI responded to a report that two men had broken into a house in the Tullyah Road area of Belleeks at 11.25 am. They were forced to flee empty handed after they were disturbed by the occupant of the house.

The men made off in a black coloured car with southern registration plates and a vehicle matching the description was spotted by PSNI officers on the Carnagat Road in Newry.

The black Audi car failed to stop for the police and then rammed their patrol car at a nearby junction before crashing into a house in Derrybeg.

Officers detained a 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman at the scene and a second man, aged 31, was arrested shortly afterwards.

PSNI inspector Kelly Gibson said tonight that they had been dealing with an increase in burglaries in counties Down and Armagh recently and would be working closely with Gardai in relation to recent burglaries in the Border area to establish if there were links with the Belleeks incident.

Online Editors