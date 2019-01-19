There have been reports that a car bomb has exploded on Bishop Street in Derry.

Suspected car bomb explodes in Derry as PSNI warn they are concerned about second vehicle

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has tweeted a photograph of an explosion from its PSNI DC&S District account warning people to stay away from the street.

The PSNI has warned on its Foyle Facebook page that officers are concerned about a second car on the street.

"As far as we know no one injured. There is another car we are not happy about. There are ongoing necessary evacuations," it posted.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney hit out at those responsible.

He said: "I utterly condemn the car bomb terrorist attack in Derry this evening.

"There is no place and no justification possible for such acts of terror, which seek to drag Northern Ireland back to violence and conflict."

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster has condemned the blast.

"This pointless act of terror must be condemned in the strongest terms," she tweeted.

"Only hurts the people of the City. Perpetrated by people with no regard for life.

"Grateful to our emergency services for their swift actions which helped ensure there have been no fatalities or injuries."

Foyle Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion expressed her relief that nobody was injured.

She said: "This incident has shocked the local community.

"In particular, there are many elderly residents who live in the area who have been alarmed by this.

"Thankfully no-one appears to have been injured.

"Derry is a city moving forward and no-one wants this type of incident. It is not representative of the city.

"I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it to the police."

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan tweeted: "Whoever is responsible for this explosion outside Bishop Street Courthouse in Derry clearly hasn't got the message that the people of Derry DO NOT want this on our streets.

"We are trying to move Derry forward and will not let anyone drag us back to the dark days of the past."

Press Association