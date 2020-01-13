Suspected body parts discovered in plastic bag in Dublin

A Garda investigation is underway after suspected body parts were discovered in a plastic bag in north Dublin.

The discovery was made tonight in the Moatview area of Coolock by a number of juveniles.

Sources said that preliminary examinations have led Gardai to believe that they are dismembered human remains and further tests will be carried out.

Detectives were in the area pursuing a suspect vehicle over a separate matter when they received reports of the human remains nearby.

Gardai arrived at the scene to see a number of youths, who made the gruesome discovery, standing near the remains.

An investigation is underway and Gardai are currently searching through missing person files in an effort to identify the remains.

