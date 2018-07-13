Suspected attacker in fatal stabbing in which man (24) died urged to turn himself into gardai

GARDAÍ are following a definite line of inquiry after a young man died in a stabbing in Cork after a street row.

Mallow Gardaí are set to launch a murder investigation later today following the death of the 24-year-old man.

The deceased, who is from Galway but had been living in Killavullen, just outside Mallow, over recent months, died despite desperate efforts by paramedics to stabilise his condition following the stabbing on Bridge Street in Mallow.

A number of horrified onlookers witnessed the fatal altercation just before 9pm.

The suspected attacker then fled the scene on foot.

The young man, who is from Mallow, is now being sought by Gardaí and a number of his friends have attempted to make contact with him to plead for him to surrender himself.

Gardaí want to determine if the Bridge Street incident was sparked by an earlier row.

The stabbing followed a brief verbal altercation between two men on the street which is located just metres from Mallow's town park and the River Blackwater.

The 24 year old collapsed at the scene following the incident and shocked onlookers raised the alarm.

Gardaí and paramedics raced to the scene.

The man received lengthy emergency treatment at Bridge Street as paramedics attempted to stabilise his condition so he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Tragically, he died shortly after being rushed to CUH.

Gardaí immediately notified the Office of the State Pathologist to request assistance.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster will conduct a full post mortem examination at CUH later today.

Gardaí said the nature of their investigation will be determined by the post mortem findings.

However, they expect to launch a murder investigation later today.

Immediately after the incident, Gardaí ordered the closure of Bridge Street to facilitate the work of the emergency services with motorist warned to expect diversions for some time and to avoid the area if possible.

Gardaí under Supt Billy Dwane have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them to assist their inquiries.

An incident room has been set up at Mallow Garda Station and anyone with information is asked to contact (022) 31450.

The area of Bridge Street is partially covered by CCTV security camera footage from local business premises and Gardaí hope cameras may have recorded the minutes leading up to the confrontation.

The stabbing took place just a short distance from a flats complex located just off Bridge Street.

The north Cork town is understood to have been busy with a number of people attending the Cahirmee Horse Fair in nearby Buttevant.

