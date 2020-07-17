Suspect quizzed over ‘terrifying’ sex attack on two girls in Dublin park

The suspect was detained at Tallaght Garda Station

A SUSPECTED sex fiend has been arrested for sexual assault after two girls were allegedly attacked in a south Dublin park last weekend.

The middle-aged Argentinian national was arrested by Tallaght gardai on Wednesday evening.

Officers had launched a major investigation after complaints were made by the two female victims.

It is alleged that the suspect, who was not previously known to gardai, attacked the girls and “exposed himself” in the shocking incident.

It is alleged to have happened in Dodder Valley Park in the Firhouse area of the capital at 8.45pm last Saturday.

The arrested man was still being quizzed by gardai at Tallaght Garda Station yesterday.

Gardai are trying to determine if he is linked to similar crimes.

It is understood that the South American man lives in the west Dublin area and has been resident in Ireland for a number of years.

After Saturday’s alleged incident, a member of the public took a photo of the suspect, which was then circulated on social media.

One woman posted an appeal for information about the suspected sex fiend.

“Anybody know this man. He’s been seen in the Dominic’s area of Tallaght and has also been spotted in the square shopping centre,” she wrote.

“He’s a foreign national I’m not sure what nationality. He speaks English.

“He was in the Dodder valley park across from Ahearns pub yesterday.

“This man is a sexual predator he followed and attacked my daughter and her friend in that park yesterday.”

According to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the number of crime incidents in sexual offence categories fell by 4.6pc in the 12 months to the end of March this year.

This was the first year-on year decrease in recorded sexual offences since the third quarter of 2014, the CSO said.

Meanwhile, officers are expected to use a specialised computer system known as Viclasto determine if last Saturday’s crime is linked to other similar crimes.

Viclas, the Violent Crime Linkage Analysis System, is a computer system developed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the early 1990s to compare different crimes to search for similarities.

“This was a terrifying experience for the injured parties in this case – and specialist gardai were called in as part of the inquiries,” a source said yesterday.

“A picture, taken by a member of the public, also helped to identify the suspect in this disturbing case.

“There is no connection between him and the victims, and it appears to be a completely random incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish if this man is linked to other reports received of similar incidents in the south Dublin area.”

Herald