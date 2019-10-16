A man suspected of an armed robbery of a post office in Co Longford is being treated in hospital after trying to escape gardaí during a high-speed car chase across the county.

Suspect in post office raid being treated in hospital after trying to escape gardaí during high-speed car chase

The suspect is understood to have entered the post office shortly after 2.30pm today armed with a baseball bat and a Stanley knife.

During the incident, the man demanded cash and obtained the keys to a Mazda car after threatening a female customer.

Having secured what was described as a significant sum of cash, the man drove off in the car with a number of garda cars from both Longford and Granard chasing him.

A short time later, the suspect was arrested after losing control of the vehicle and crashing between Carrickboy and Edgeworthstown.

The man, aged in his 40s, is originally from Dublin, but had been living in the Edgeworthstown area.

He is believed to have injured his head in the crash. He is being treated at Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital.

The road where the chase ended was briefly closed.

Online Editors