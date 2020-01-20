Suspect in Keane Mulready-Woods murder arrested after major garda manhunt

A 24-year-old who is one of the main suspects in the gruesome murder of Keane Mulready-Woods (17) has been arrested by gardai following a major manhunt yesterday.

It is understood the Drogheda criminal was arrested in the early hours of this morning and is expected to appear in court later today in relation to breaching bail conditions.

The warrant for his arrest is not linked to the garda murder investigation but for a separate case that he is charged with.

Specialist gardaí closely watched Dublin Airport and Dublin Port yesterday amid fears the man - a leading member on one side of the bloody feud - was planning to flee to England.

He is the main target for the rival Maguire faction and suspected of being the man recorded goading and abusing paralysed Owen Maguire last year in a recorded phone call.

In the call, which was video recorded and shared on social media, Maguire - who is confined to a wheelchair after being shot by the rival gang in July 2018 - is ridiculed about his paralysis.

The rival mobster goads him by asking: "Do you want to go for a walk and sort this out?"

Meanwhile, gardai continue their investigation into the death of Keane Mulready-Woods.

Last week it was confirmed that partial remains discovered in Priorswood, Coolock and in a vehicle at Trinity Terrace, Dublin 3, were those of the 17-year-old teenager.

Drogheda chief superintendent Christy Mangan described it as a "brutal and savage attack of a child - unacceptable in any normal democratic society".

"The level of violence is shocking and the investigation into the murder of Keane is being coordinated from Drogheda Garda Station.

It is important to remember that Keane was a child, a young boy trying to find his way of life. He has now lost his life and his family have lost their loving son .

"We’re there to protect and serve the public, but there are a number of groups who are interested in controlling certain parts of society and their own lifestyles through drugs and intimidation.

"We’re not going to allow that to happen. We’re there to protect the people of Drogheda and will certainly do that in a very robust fashion," he added.

