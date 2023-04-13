Surgeon accused of cupping junior colleague’s breast cleared of misconduct

A Belfast surgeon who was accused of cupping a junior colleague’s breast during a one-to-one teaching session has been cleared of misconduct.

The middle-aged surgeon had been accused of inappropriately touching a young female doctor’s breast and other parts of her body while both were in scrubs at an outpatients unit.

The man was accused of behaving in a “sexually motivated way” during the teaching session. He categorically denied the allegations against him.

A recent misconduct hearing in Manchester found the series of complaints made against the surgeon not proven and said his fitness to practice was not impaired.

At the 10-day Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing, the complainant was identified only as Ms A and she was described as a foundation second year doctor.

Ms A alleged the surgeon touched her inappropriately on April 7, 2021 and the hearing heard it was the only time they met — and both were wearing scrubs and masks.

The tribunal was told the surgeon’s role required him to undertake teaching responsibilities and supervision of junior staff.

The alleged sexual touching incidents were said to have happened in a consulting room when the surgeon was teaching Ms A.

In a published determination, the tribunal panel said: “The allegation that has led to (the) hearing can be summarised as that on April 7 2021, (the surgeon) behaved a sexually motivated way towards his junior colleague Ms A touching her inappropriately and without her consent.”

Ms A’s allegations included that he inappropriately touched various parts of her body including her ankles, inner left thigh, back of her legs and that he caught the underwire of her bra multiple times.

It was also alleged that he cupped her breast which Ms A claimed caused her freeze and feel paralysed.

In her witness statement Ms A said while teaching her the doctor moved his chair directly facing her in the consulting room, “almost touching knees and began touching my ankles, the back of my leg and lower inner thigh”.

She had been wearing scrubs and socks but said the doctor came into contact with her skin when he moved his hand to from her ankle to her left calf.

She said he touched her right sock covered ankle briefly while instructing her on a surgical procedure but did not come into contact with her skin.

He said in a statement: “I totally refute that allegation that I continued to feel up the back of her left leg to the knee, or that I touched her inner left thigh. This did not happen.”

The tribunal accepted the surgeon had briefly touched Ms A’s ankle while demonstrating an incision site but considered it was not inappropriate in the teaching setting although it “considered not taking explicit consent unwise”.

Finding the claims against the male doctor not proven, the tribunal panel said they had not received any corroborative evidence and the GMC had not discharged its burden of proof.

Ms A had alleged that the doctor had traced her left breast and then cupped her breast while explaining a surgical procedure.

In a statement she said: “(He) then went on to cup my breast with the full palmar aspect of his hand on two occasions.”

The tribunal noted Ms A’s iPhone notes dated April 7 in which she said he had placed his hand on her breast, adding: “I completely froze. I was unable to move, just staring ahead.

"The next few moments after this happened, my mind went blank but then I was aware of him cupping my left breast for a second time.”

The panel said: “The tribunal did not find that Ms A was lying about her experience or what she perceived took place. However, the tribunal did not find (the surgeon) to be lying either.”

The tribunal heard the surgeon was described as by a colleague as an “enthusiastic teacher” who “takes time to help junior colleagues particularly when they had just moved to the unit”.

The panel said: “The tribunal, in its assessment of all the evidence, considered it more likely than not that there had been a misunderstanding about what had happened and that (the surgeon) did not cup Ms A’s breast.”

The surgeon’s legal counsel said the set-up of the clinic made it more unlikely that his client would behave as alleged by Ms A as he would have been aware of two nurses outside of the clinic, who could at any time and without notice enter the room.

The tribunal accepted the counsel’s submission.

It found that Ms A’s chest area including her bra, though scrubs, “was likely caught” by the surgeon but considered it to be “more likely a misinterpretation or a mistake occurred” as Ms A was not expecting to be touched outside her hand or knees without explicit consent.

It also said there were inconsistencies in Ms A’s account, specifically on whether her breast had been cupped.

Ruling that none of the claims against the male surgeon had been proved, the tribunal said: “As the facts have not been found proved it therefore follows that (his) fitness to practice is not impaired.”