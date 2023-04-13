| 9.6°C Dublin

Surgeon accused of cupping junior colleague’s breast cleared of misconduct

A Belfast surgeon has been cleared of misconduct. STOCK PHOTO Expand

Stephen Gordon

A Belfast surgeon who was accused of cupping a junior colleague’s breast during a one-to-one teaching session has been cleared of misconduct.

The middle-aged surgeon had been accused of inappropriately touching a young female doctor’s breast and other parts of her body while both were in scrubs at an outpatients unit.

