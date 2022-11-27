| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Supreme Court to hear garda appeal over ban on accessing mobile phone of reporter covering notorious eviction

Eight security men working for KBC Bank were attacked at Falsk, near Strokestown, Co Roscommon, after they had repossessed a farmhouse. Picture by Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Eight security men working for KBC Bank were attacked at Falsk, near Strokestown, Co Roscommon, after they had repossessed a farmhouse. Picture by Damien Eagers

Eight security men working for KBC Bank were attacked at Falsk, near Strokestown, Co Roscommon, after they had repossessed a farmhouse. Picture by Damien Eagers

Eight security men working for KBC Bank were attacked at Falsk, near Strokestown, Co Roscommon, after they had repossessed a farmhouse. Picture by Damien Eagers

Mark Tighe

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal by gardaí after the force was denied access to a journalist’s phone that had information on an attack during an eviction.

In 2018, eight security men working for KBC Bank were attacked by a group of 30 men in Falsk, near Strokestown, Co Roscommon, after they had repossessed the farmhouse from a local family.

Related topics

Most Watched

Privacy