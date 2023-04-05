| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Supervisor greeting employee with ‘hey beautiful’ and a worker pulling down a colleague’s trousers were among incidents of sexual harassment reported in offices

The number of calls related to sexual harassment increased from 444 to 720 last year. Stock image Expand

Close

The number of calls related to sexual harassment increased from 444 to 720 last year. Stock image

The number of calls related to sexual harassment increased from 444 to 720 last year. Stock image

The number of calls related to sexual harassment increased from 444 to 720 last year. Stock image

Anne-Marie Walsh

A worker pulling down a colleague’s trousers as “a joke” was among incidents of sexual harassment reported to a human resources consultancy firm’s support helpline.

Peninsula Ireland says there has been a 62pc surge in such cases described to staff since thousands of workers returned to the office following the pandemic.

Most Watched

Privacy