An armed robbery at a Lidl supermarket on Sunday evening was witnessed by a terrified family and has left staff "shaken", it has been revealed.

An armed robbery at a Lidl supermarket on Sunday evening was witnessed by a terrified family and has left staff "shaken", it has been revealed.

Supermarket staff 'shaken' and on leave following armed robbery

Two men, who were wearing balaclavas and scarves to cover their faces, and were carrying guns raided Lidl in Balbriggan, Dublin on Sunday evening.

The pair stole more than €2,000 during the incident. A man callled Joseph told Liveline on RTE Radio One that his daughter witnessed the robbery.

"She was in the queue waiting to get her stuff scanned and two men came in shouting, roaring and waving handguns around. "The girl on the till was in shock and so was my daughter, there was a man lying on the ground with his young child, who was frightened for his life...

"He kept shouting at the robber, 'We're not looking at you.' "My daughter said the cashier was in shock," he said.

A spokeswoman for Lidl Ireland told Independent.ie that the two people who were operating the tills during the incident are on leave following their ordeal. She said: "We can confirm that on the evening of Sunday 7th of January two armed raiders entered Lidl Balbriggan at 18:06.

"After approaching two Customer Assistants who were operating tills they made off with a nominal sum of money.

"The Gardai were immediately notified and were in store by 18.20 to conduct a preliminary investigation.

"Both Customer Assistants were shaken by the incident and returned home. "They remain on leave and are being supported by Lidl's Employee Relations Manager."

A garda spokesman confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

He said: "At approximately 6pm on January 7 an armed robbery was reported to Balbriggan Gardaí. "Two males entered an establishment at Market Green Balbriggan , one stood at the exit and the other produced a firearm and took money from tills.

"€2126.55 was stolen and there were no injuries sustained. "Investigations are ongoing."

Online Editors