Sunshine to burst through at weekend with temperatures to hit up to 22C

After a few days of rain and cloudy weather, the sun will reappear at the weekend bringing with it 22C temperatures and good, dry conditions.

Met Éireann predicts the summer will make a welcome return on Saturday and Sunday with sunny spells across the country and just some scattered showers.

In the meantime, today will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle over the western half of the country that will spread to most other areas this morning.

More persistent rain and drizzle will develop in the northwest and west this evening and highest temperatures will hover around 15 to 19C.

Early tonight it will be rather cloudy and misty, with rain and drizzle becoming largely confined to the southern half of the country.

This will lead to a cloudy start to Wednesday with outbreaks of rain or drizzle that will be most frequent in southern areas.

However, it will become drier as the day goes on with sunny spells developing.

There will be a chance of some showers during the afternoon and early evening though, and these will be most likely in the east and southeast.

Highest temperatures will range between 16 and 21C.

Cloud will increase overnight bringing isolated showers and this will remain the case for Thursday which will be mostly cloudy, mainly across the eastern half of the country. Some sunny spells are likely in the west and south later.

Thursday night will start mostly dry, with just the odd light shower in the northeast, but outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Friday morning will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the southwest.

Highest temperatures will range 17 to 20C with light southerly or variable breezes.

There will be a chance of showers in the south and southeast on Friday night, but it looks like Saturday and Sunday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy in the afternoons.

Temperatures are expected to reach 19 to 22C on Saturday, but less warm on Sunday due to more cloud.