Sunshine set to return to Ireland for bank holiday weekend

Ireland could be in for a scorching August bank holiday weekend as temperatures in the mid 20s are set to make a return.

High pressure from the south is expected to build over the country towards the end of the week, which means sunseekers can expect to see dry and settled conditions for the bank holiday.

According to Met Éireann, current predications show temperatures ranging from the low to mid 20s.

"It's looking like it will be mainly dry, maybe still the odd light shower in certain parts of the country," a forecaster told Independent.ie.

"We can expect some variable highs with nice sunshine, with temperatures probably between the low to mid-twenties."

In the meantime, longer spells of rain and wind are expected to continue across the country until Thursday.

Tomorrow is set to be "breezy" with isolated showers along the Atlantic coast on Tuesday night.

"Tomorrow will be a breezy day with fresh and gusty south to southwesterly winds, occasionally strong along coasts," Met Éireann said.

"A generally cloudy day overall with outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent at times in the Northwest but more sporadic elsewhere with a few brighter spells in parts."

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy nationwide with patches of rain and light drizzle. Persistent rain is expected in the west and southwest later on in the day, with temperatures "no lower" than the mid-teens.

Thursday will begin with rain and drizzle, but current indications show conditions improving in the afternoon ahead of the weekend.

"Further spells of rain and drizzle on Thursday, but current indications suggest clearer sunnier conditions will develop in the east and southeast later in the day.

"A warm day with maximum temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees, generally, but a little cooler in the Atlantic coastal fringes."

