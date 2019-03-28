Ireland was warmer than parts of Italy and Spain today as the country basked in wall-to-wall sunshine.

Sun-seekers bask in highs of 17C today but weekend weather to take a dismal turn

The capital has seen the best of the weather, with endless blue skies and the highest temperatures in the country- a mild 17C.

Salou in Spain managed to draw with Dublin with 17C, but Florence and Barcelona only managed to reach 15C on the mercury.

Workers filled outdoor areas for lunch and after work drinks in the cities while families took to the beaches, for an early taste of summer.

28/03/2019 (L to R) Breagh McGreevy and Sarah King from Co Down with Mortimer, an old English sheep dog, enjoying the good weather on Merrion Square, Dublin, Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Twitter users showed off sunshine photographs of their lunch spots for the day and one Dublin motorist, Rhona O’Connor, took a snap of a 19C reading from inside her car.

But it was very much a case of blink and you’ll miss it, as forecasters have notified weather watchers to get out in the sun while they can before the weather takes a turn.

Friday will be sunny across most of the country but cloud will gradually build up throughout the day.

Top temperatures will be 12C in the north and northwest and up to 15C elsewhere with moderate southwest breezes, according to Met Eireann.

But there will also be some patchy, light rain in the northwest and north.

And unfortunately by the time most of the country gets off work at the weekend, the weather will have took a dismal turn.

On Saturday we will see clouds, with scattered outbreaks of light rain and drizzle throughout the day and it will be cooler than in recent days with maximum temperatures of 9C in the north and up to 12C in the rest of the country.

While it will be dry and cloudy on Sunday but some brighter spells will sneak in in the afternoon but it will be another cool day with temperatures reaching 12C and by nightfall it will be as cold as 1C.

Online Editors