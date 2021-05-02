Sunny spells today to leave with a wet and windy bank holiday in store

The sunny spells from this morning are unfortunately set to disappear as wet and windy bank holiday are forecasted by Met Éireann.

Throughout the afternoon today the clouds will build with scattered showers developing through the day.

It will be cool, with highest temperatures of nine to 13 degrees, being coolest in the northwest with just light westerly breezes.

Tonight will bring in some further well scattered showers, with lowest temperatures ranging from two to five degrees. Rain will move in off the Atlantic with very heavy and possibly thundery falls later, especially across Connacht and Ulster, leading to spot flooding.

Commenting on the transition to more unsettled weather on the bank holiday Monday, Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock, said: “Later tonight, clouds will push in across the country, heralding a change to much more unsettled conditions as a low-pressure system makes its way towards Ireland from the Atlantic.

“Monday will start wet and blustery across Ireland with unseasonably strong winds developing quite widely, along with the potential for gale or near gale force winds across coastal areas.

“There may also be a risk of localised flooding in areas expected to see the heaviest and most persistent rain, particularly across Atlantic and northern counties.”

Mr Doran-Sherlock discussed how this would affect the rest of the weather early next week, saying: “The low-pressure system will clear eastwards away from Ireland later on Monday, with a northerly airflow re-establishing across Ireland.

“This will keep temperatures below average next week, around eight to 12 degrees Celsius and it’ll stay on the unsettled side too.”

Tuesday for example will be cool and blustery with sunshine and widespread showers. There will be some heavy showers with hail and possible sleet on higher ground.

Showers will become confined mainly to the northwest on Tuesday night with long clear spells developing generally. It’ll be cold with lowest temperatures of -1 to two degrees.

Wednesday morning will begin fairly sunny, although there will be some scattered showers in the northwest. It’ll be another cool day with highest temperatures ranging seven to 11 degrees, coolest in Ulster, with light northerly or variable breezes.

Wednesday night will be overall dry with long clear spells and just isolated showers. It’ll be very cold with lowest temperatures of -3 to one degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds. Frost will also develop locally.

Like Wednesday morning, Thursday will begin fairly sunny, although there will be some scattered showers in the northwest. Showers will become more widespread during the afternoon gradually dying out during the evening hours.

Beyond that, Met Éireann said that there are tentative signs for milder weather next weekend, but it could be unseasonably wet and windy too.

