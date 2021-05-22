Summer weather has yet to come as scattered showers and even thunderstorms are expected for this weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Today, most areas will start dry and sunny, although there will be some showers in parts of the north and west during the morning.

These spells will extend to other parts of the country throughout the afternoon and evening, but there will be some sunny spells in between. It’ll be a cool day with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Early tonight, showers will become largely confined to eastern areas as cloud builds in from the Atlantic. A band of showery rain will move eastwards across the country overnight and there will be some heavy bursts, especially in the west, giving a risk of localised flooding.

The band of showery rain will continue to track eastwards on Sunday morning, with some heavy bursts in the south and southeast in particular. The rain will clear the east early in the afternoon and will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers.

Many showers will be heavy and there will be a risk of thunderstorms and hail. It’ll stay cool though with maximum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Scattered heavy showers of rain or hail will continue early on Sunday night but will largely retreat to coastal areas overnight.

Monday morning will start off mostly dry and sunny but there will be scattered showers in the west and north and these will extend to other areas through the morning. Some showers will be heavy and there will be a risk of thunderstorms and hail.

It will be breezy with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Showers will become isolated early on Monday night and long clear spells will develop overnight.

Most areas will see a good deal of dry and bright weather on Tuesday, although a few showers will develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees are expected, with light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Tuesday night will be largely dry with long clear spells and light northwesterly winds. Temperatures will hit a minimum of three to six degrees.

It looks like Wednesday will be quite cloudy but dry, apart from some well scattered showers near the north coast. Highest temperatures of 11 to 17 degrees are forecasted, with it being mildest in the southwest where the best of the sunny spells are expected.

As for further than that, there are indications that our weather will turn more settled and milder towards the end of the week.