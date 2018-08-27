The return of the school year marks the end of summer for many, but summer temperatures aren't going anywhere yet- with low 20s predicted in some parts of the country this week after a weekend of rain and thunder.

Summer isn't over yet as back-to-school weather set to see improved conditions following miserable weekend

Temperatures will average between 16 and 19 degrees today with sunshine returning in the early afternoon after some light showers this morning.

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear skies, with temperatures between 8 and 12 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, temperatures could reach up to 20C in Ireland tomorrow, most likely in the east of the country.

“Tomorrow, Tuesday will be dry and bright for most of the country with some sunshine,” the national forecaster said.

“Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, with highest values in the east.”

Some rain may develop in the west and northwest however, but temperatures will be between 16 and 20 degrees, with some southerly fresh winds in the morning that will ease throughout the day.

The rain in the west is set to spread across the country on Tuesday night, but Wednesday and Thursday are looking to be mainly dry with sunny spells.

“Highest temperatures on both days will be between 14 and 18 degrees in light breezes. The nights will be cool with minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.”

Friday is also looking mainly dry and bright, with some light drizzle in western coastal regions. Temperatures will range between 15-19C at highest.

Current indications for the weekend show some possibility of rain but festivalgoers at Electric Picnic can expect a mostly dry weekend so far.

“During the weekend there is a chance of some rain, mainly in the west and north, but current indications are that it will continue mostly dry,” the national forecaster said.

“Temperatures will be in the mid to high teens at best and winds will be generally light or moderate.”

