SUMMER is officially here and temperatures are set to reach a sizzling 21C in the coming days, Met Eireann has confirmed.

Summer is finally here - stock up on suncream as temperatures set to reach 21C

Sun-seekers rejoice - after a long and bitter winter, warm weather and sunny days are predicted for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Don't don your summer clothes just yet as Met Eireann has warned that we're in for a mixed bag weather-wise today. They said in a statement on their website: "Today will be cool, bright and breezy with sunny spells and occasional showers, some heavy or of hail.

"Highest temperatures of 9 to 12C with fresh, gusty west to northwest winds. "Early tonight any lingering showers will die out, there'll be clear spells in the east.

"It will become cloudy in the west with rain and drizzle developing later in the night and moving over the western half of the country by dawn." There will be further outbreaks of rain and drizzle in most areas tomorrow but temperatures are expected to climb as high as 14C.

James Donohoe and Samantha Beck enjoying the good weather in Griffith park in Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron

Anyone hoping to embrace the great outdoors is in luck as the long weekend is set to be warm and dry. Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said: "On Friday and the weekend, temperatures will begin to improve with highs of 17C. Temperatures will be highest in Leinster, Munster and east Ulster.

"It will remain mainly dry throughout the weekend with a fair amount of dry weather."

Saturday is expected to be bright and sunny, with top temperatures of 16C and moderate south to southwest breezes.

The mercury will climb further to 16C on Sunday and it will be coolest on the east and north coasts, with light to moderate north to northeast breezes. The good weather is expected to continue into early next week.

"Current indications suggest that Monday and Tuesday will be dry and warm in many areas with sunny spells. "On Monday temperatures will range from 13 to 19 degrees with highest values in Connacht and coolest on eastern coasts due to easterly breezes.

"On Tuesday temperatures could reach 20 or 21 degrees in the west. It will still be a bit cooler in the east," a Met Eireann forecaster siad.

Online Editors