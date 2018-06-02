The DSPCA is appealing for witnesses and information in relation to a puppy that was found with its tail partially cut off in West Dublin.

'Such cruelty happening so openly' - 12-week old puppy found with tail partially cut off

Two men were seen with the puppy outside a housing estate in Clondalkin acting suspiciously around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

12-week-old Pickle recovering after being rescued in Clondalkin. Photo: DSPCA

The men abandoned the puppy at the scene by car when members of the public began to shout at them. When examined by DSPCA officials, the 12 week old terrier cross was found to have a deep incision half way down its tail.

“We never see such cruelty happening so openly on the streets,” DSPCA representative Gillian Bird told Independent.ie. “We are actually lucky it did otherwise we might not have been able to help the puppy, but I just don’t understand how people can firstly do such a thing to an innocent animal, but do it on the side of the road as well is horrifying.”

Bloody wipes found at the scene where the puppy's tail was partially cut off. Photo: DSPCA

Ms Bird said the incision was most likely an attempt to tail-dock the dog, a practice often used on certain hunting and working dogs that removes a portion of the animal’s tail to prevent injury when running through heavy brush. On this occasion, however, Ms Bird said she believes the incision was made for “purely cosmetic reasons”.

“The dog is a terrier, similar to a Boston Terrier which is traditionally a hunting dog. It’s my guess that the plan was to dock the dog’s tale to give it that hunting dog look for resale,” said Ms Bird. Docking procedures by non-professionals are outlawed by the Animal Health and Welfare Act. They can only be conducted by vets under specific conditions, most often hunting and medical reasons, but Ms Bird said Irish vets are not willing to perform such mutilations for purely cosmetic reasons.

The puppy, now named Pickle, had to have her tail amputated above the incision point. Ms Bird said despite her injuries, she is “in good form”.

“This is not the first case of people trying to dock tails or ears on their own,” said Ms Bird. “Only last week there was a case of a puppy who had both its tail and ears docked in South Dublin. It’s unsafe and unfair to the dogs.”

The DSPCA is calling on anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to email inspectors@dspca.ie or contact their local garda station.

Online Editors