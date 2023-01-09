Subsidised hackney service for rural areas to be established under pilot scheme

Lordship is one of the areas included in the new Local Hackney pilot project launched by Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan

A subsidised hackney service for rural communities is being rolled out on a pilot basis to boost local transport options.

The year-long scheme is on offer in 21 rural locations and will provide a special licence and €6,000 payment to successful applicants.

Under the terms of the licence, the holder can pick up pre-booked passengers from anywhere within a radius of up to 10km from a chosen point, most likely the hackney driver’s home.

No limit will apply to the distance or type of destinations passengers want to reach.

The idea of the scheme is to provide improved transport options in areas where there is little or no public transport and no full-time hackney service, and where such a service would not be commercially viable.

It is intended to provide a ‘last mile’ service to link people in villages and more isolated areas with public transport hubs in larger towns as well as to give greater freedom to travel for shopping, essential appointments and socialising in other towns and villages.

Hackney drivers will still be able to charge normal fares while receiving the subsidy in instalment but will have to show that their service is being used before receiving each instalment.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan who announced the scheme said applicants would have until February 28 to apply, but applications would be assessed as soon as they were received.

“One of our key priorities in transport is to improve connectivity across rural Ireland in particular, not just in towns, but in the areas around those towns where so many people live and farm,” he said.

“This pilot responds to the reality of rural life in Ireland, in a creative and local-based way, connecting people from their doors to local towns, healthcare centres, the post-offices, or onto other transport stops and hubs.”

Mr Ryan said the scheme would be monitored over the year with the intention of making any necessary changes before its roll-out to many other areas across the country.

The 21 pilot areas are Ballon, Co Carlow; Killashandra, Co Cavan; Carna, Co Galway; Newmarket, Co Cork; Milford, Co Donegal; Glencar, Co Kerry; Freshford, Co Kilkenny; Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim; Abbeyfeale, Co Climerick; Ballinalee, Co Longford; Lordship, Co Louth; Killala, Co Mayo; Drumconrath, Co Meath; Rockcorry, Co Monaghan; Kilcormac, Co Offaly; Elphin, Co Roscommon; Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary; Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford; Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; Castletown, Co Wexford and Roundwood, Co Wicklow.

Full details for applicants are on localhackney.ie