A consignment of stun guns and more than €1m of cannabis herb have been seized by gardai and Revenue in three separate operations in Dublin

A consignment of stun guns and more than €1m of cannabis herb have been seized by gardai and Revenue in three separate operations in Dublin

Stun guns and more than €1m of drugs seized in three separate operations in Dublin

In Tallaght an operation involving Revenue, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and The Special Crime Task Force conducted an operation at a residential address in Alderwood, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Wednesday.

A package was seized which contained stun guns imported from The Netherlands. A man, aged 24 was arrested.

The man was brought to Tallaght Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act. Gardai say he has since been released pending the submission of an investigation file to the Office of the DPP.

Meanwhile, in Blanchardstown, an operation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and The Special Crime Task Force intercepted a vehicle on the Mill Road, Blanchardstown at approximately 7.30pm on Wednesday. Cannabis herb was seized and two men, aged 42 and 39, and a woman, aged 46, were arrested.

The drugs discovered at Dublin Port today

The three people are currently detained being under Drug Trafficking legislation at Blanchardstown, Finglas and Lucan Garda Stations. Follow up searches by gardai took place in the Blanchardstown area resulting in the seizure of a further significant quantity of cannabis, at a premises in Fortlawn Drive.

In total, drugs with an estimated street value in excess of €560,000 were seized in that operation.

Today, at Dublin Port, a further 24kgs of herbal, valued at €480,000, was discovered by Revenue detector dog Meg in a consignment that arrived from Spain.

Investigations are ongoing in to this find.

Online Editors