Student teachers will seek payment for work placement

STUDENT teachers are set to seek payment for work placements in line with other professions, including nurses.

Delegations at today’s ASTI convention backed a motion seeking to negotiate a payment for teaching work by students during their postgraduate Master of Education Course.

Entry to second level teaching normally requires a five or six year qualification period, which includes a degree and masters.

The two year Professional Masters in Education costs between €11,000 and €16,000 to complete.

Delegates spoke of the lack of permanent full-time jobs for newly qualified teachers as well as two tier pay as major financial obstacles.

Ciara Kinsella said work placements are essentially “free labour” and the Government should have the decency to change this.

She said student teachers often spent 30 to 35 hours in schools teaching and are asked to take on the same duties as any other teacher.

But she claimed they get zero financial support for transport and other costs despite being forced to find placements near cities with high rens and living costs.

Ms Kinsella said many have part time jobs in retail and hospitality that they work after a day’s work, or on weekends.

She said rolling lockdowns have made it more difficult to find much-needed part time jobs.

Delegate Jim O’Dea said teachers are now expected to do five years in college and might not be made full time after that.

He said nurses, doctors, and trainee shelf packers get paid, so it was ridiculous that trainee teachers are not paid.

Mr O’Dea said this would enable them to live without being supported by their parents.

Mark Walsh, of the Dublin northeast branch, said they had seen before Christmas how difficult it was for student nurses to get paid.

He said this was voted down by the main parties, who didn’t want to pay them in a pandemic.

