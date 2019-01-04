A man has died after falling from the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare while "taking a selfie" photograph, gardai have said.

Student dies after falling from Cliffs of Moher while 'taking a selfie'

The tragedy happened at around 3.15pm today while the man, believed to be an Indian national studying at a university in Dublin, was visiting the popular tourist attraction.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard and the Shannon based search and rescue helicopter were mobilised to the incident as soon as the alarm was raised.

Volunteer members from Doolin Coast Guard travelled to the scene by road while one of the units rescue boats was also launched but stood down a short time later.

Rescue 115 arrived at the scene and immediately carried out a search of the area and the man was recovered from the water.

He was flown to Doolin, where the helicopter crew was met by Coast Guard members and Gardaí.

The victim was formally pronounced dead at the station before his body was removed to University Hospital Limerick for formal identification and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Gardaí interviewed a number of eye-witnesses following the incident.

A garda spokesman said: "There is nothing to suggest at this stage that this was anything other than a tragic accident.

"Initial indications are, having taken statements from a number of people, is that the victim was taking a selfie and lost his footing."

The incident remains under investigation while gardaí are tonight trying to make contact with the victim’s family in India.

Online Editors