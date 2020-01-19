Student Cameron died acting as 'peacemaker'

Twenty-year-old Cameron, a second-year engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology, from Ballinascarty, west Cork, died after he was slashed in the neck during at a house party on the Bandon Road at about 9.20pm.

Sources say a trio of youths, who have all since been identified and spoken to by gardai, gained entry to the party despite not being invited.

A weapon, believed to be a box-cutter type blade, was recovered in the vicinity of the murder scene and is being subjected to forensic analysis to establish whether it is the murder weapon.

The three youths who gate-crashed the party are not students at Cork Institute of Technology and they were not friends with the students at the party. Images of the trio inside the party which were circulated on social media are also in the possession of investigators.

Sources said a row broke out inside the house after the trio entered and they were ejected, only for them to return shortly later at which time a second row broke out.

A source told the Sunday Independent that during the second row, highly popular student Cameron attempted to act as a peacemaker.

"It appears one of the three men became violent before a second member of this group produced a blade of some kind and inflicted the fatal wound that caused Cameron's death."

Cameron is understood to have staggered on to the street where he collapsed.

Paramedics attended to him at the scene before taking him by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he died a short time later.

A post-mortem examination took place at the hospital last Friday afternoon.

Following the fatal assault, all three men fled up the Bandon Road. One of the men was spotted by gardai responding to 999 calls a number of streets away from the party.

A second man agreed to a voluntary interview with investigators the following day and the third youth spoke with officers last Friday.

It is understood cautioned statements were taken from all three youths. However, a decision was taken to hold off on making arrests until gardai are confident of charging a suspect.

President of Cork Institute of Technology Barry O'Connor said the entire CIT community is in shock at Cameron's death He extended "heartfelt sympathies" to Cameron's family and friends.

Cameron played rugby with Bandon Rugby Club and is a former pupil at Bandon Grammar School.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have phone or camera footage to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any garda station.

