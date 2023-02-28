| 7.9°C Dublin

Student (21) in court accused of causing girlfriend’s death by dangerous driving

A university student appeared in court today accused of causing his teenage girlfriend’s death by dangerous driving.

Sports science student Zane Brown (21) appeared in the dock of Armagh Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Newry, where he confirmed he was aware of the single charge against him.

