Strong winds and widespread rain forecast by Met Éireann
Gale-force winds and heavy rain are set to lash the country towards the beginning of this week
At the moment, Tuesday looks like being the worst day of the week, according to Met Éireann.
"There is a system in the mid-Atlantic, it has some origins in an extra tropical storm there, and it is getting caught up in a strong westerly jet which is coming our way during tomorrow night into Tuesday morning,” said forecaster Vincent O’Shea.
“We hope that its prognosis is for it to decrease but, nevertheless, by the time it passes the south coast of Ireland on Tuesday, it still will be a vigorous depression by our standards. At this stage, it looks like more heavy rain unfortunately on Tuesday morning.
“At some stage, all parts of the country on Tuesday will have rain. The heaviest rain will be across the southern part of the country, typically Muster and the southern half of the Leinster area, and probably including the Dublin area.”
He said that there will also be gales in sea areas, particularly the southern half of the country which will bear the brunt of both the heavy rain and strong winds on Tuesday.
“The winds will change around and vary a lot but, almost certainly, several coastal counties will have strong gales. This eventually heads in towards the Bristol Channel."
Its exact track will determine how strong the winds are. Met Éireann will continue to monitor the situation.
Overall, it is going to be a very changeable and unsettled week, he said.
Tonight a band of rain will be crossing the country from the south-west.
Mr O'Shea said that there will be a spell of heavy rain in counties like Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.
However, tomorrow will see a respite from the heavy rain of recent times, with a spell of dry weather.
Temperatures for the week ahead however will be improved compared to the past week which has been unusually cold. “There was a lot of frost last week,” Mr O’Shea said.
"Going towards the weekend, there will be some colder nights. We are not expecting widespread frost. Day time temperatures will be in the region of 9C to 12C, or 8C to 11C."
Online Editors