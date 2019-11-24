Strong winds and widespread rain forecast by Met Éireann

Gale-force winds and heavy rain are set to lash the country towards the beginning of this week

At the moment, Tuesday looks like being the worst day of the week, according to Met Éireann.

"There is a system in the mid-Atlantic, it has some origins in an extra tropical storm there, and it is getting caught up in a strong westerly jet which is coming our way during tomorrow night into Tuesday morning,” said forecaster Vincent O’Shea.

“We hope that its prognosis is for it to decrease but, nevertheless, by the time it passes the south coast of Ireland on Tuesday, it still will be a vigorous depression by our standards. At this stage, it looks like more heavy rain unfortunately on Tuesday morning.

