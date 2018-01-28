Striking new mural of Blindboy Boatclub appears in Dublin

The mural places the comedian and mental health activist alongside another mural by Subset of President Donald Trump, which was erected in November.

The vivid red and white mural is accompanied by a quote by the comedian: “Donny [Donald Trump] is more terrifying than a Jack Russell with human hands.”

Blindboy Boatclub took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the mural, adding that the venue was where the Rubberbandits had their first proper show in Dublin around 10 years ago: “I smoked a pre gig fag against this spot on the wall.”