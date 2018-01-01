A stranded surfer who got caught in a dangerous rip current was rescued by the RNLI today.

Stranded surfer rescued by RNLI after getting caught in dangerous rip current off popular beach

A man and a woman were surfing off Curracloe beach in Co Wexford at around 1.15pm this afternoon when they got caught in the rip current.

One of the surfers managed to safely get back to the beach and raise the alarm but the westerly force six to seven wind pushed her companion a mile off shore. Rescue 117 managed to located the stranded man from the air and directed a crew from Rosslare Harbour RNLI to where he was, there they lifted him into their lifeboat.

They were able to give him warm and dry clothing and he received extra care from ambulance personnel at the lifeboat station. Rosslare Harbour RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer Jamie Ryan said he is delighted that the man was rescued.

The stranded surfer was pulled from the water by the RNLI

He said: "It is wonderful to start the year with a successful rescue and thanks to the quick action of the surfer who made it safety ashore, we were on scene with the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 in minutes and were able to bring the young man to safety."

Online Editors