Stormy weather set to create havoc for festive shoppers

Severe weather forecast for this weekend is expected to cause a drop of up to 20pc in high street shopping on one of the biggest traditional consumer days of the year.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow "severe" weather warning for tomorrow, stating there will be "hazardous conditions", though forecasters were not yet sure just where the worst of the weather would hit.

Richard Guiney, CEO of Dublin Town, a retail group encouraging trade in the capital, said he expects a 20pc drop in footfall across the city due to the poor weather.

"It's not great timing to have a downpour of rain and strong wind on the second to last Saturday before Christmas," Mr Guiney said.

"This is one of the biggest shopping days of the year for Christmas. We will see footfall down by around 20pc due to the weather.

"Normally, we would see up to around 600,000 to 650,000 shoppers in the city on this day, so it's definitely a shame we expect the weather will impact this."

David Fitzsimons, group chief executive of Retail Excellence, said he expected high streets across the country to see a similar picture if the weather is bad on Saturday.

"But shopping centres which have indoor sections and shopping malls won't be impacted too much," Mr Fitzsimons said.

"I still think money will hit the tills later on, perhaps on Sunday and throughout the next two weeks."

The tens of thousands of Leinster rugby fans expected to attend tomorrow night's Champions Cup clash against Bath in the Aviva are being advised to check Met Éireann's website for weather updates.

Meteorologist Liz Walsh said: "At the moment, there's marked uncertainty regarding the forecast for Saturday.

"But the signals are for heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. Unfortunately we don't have the details yet to pin it down where the heaviest rain and strongest winds will occur, so we need people to keep checking the website and listening out for forecasts.

"But we expect there will be multiple hazards, though we do not expect snow. Northern England has a snow forecast but we have warmer air here in Ireland right now."

Today the weather will be mostly cloudy, with patchy rain, drizzle and a few bright or brief sunny intervals later.

Winds will increase to strong to near gale-force winds near coasts, and temperatures will reach up to 9C tonight.

By tomorrow, there will be a "deepening area of low pressure" tracking near Ireland and bringing heavy rain and a potential period of strong winds.

