Stormont bench suggested as fitting memorial for victims of historical abuse in Northern Ireland

Margaret McGuckin (centre) and other members of the Savia lobby group during a press briefing in the Great Hall at Stormont. Picture by PA Expand

Margaret McGuckin (centre) and other members of the Savia lobby group during a press briefing in the Great Hall at Stormont. Picture by PA

Ciaran O'Neill

Campaigners want a bench placed within Parliament Buildings at Stormont to remember the victims of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland.

This follows the unprecedented events at Stormont on Friday when members of the Northern Ireland Assembly and representatives from six organisations apologised to victims for the abuse inflicted while they were living in institutions run by religious orders, as well as churches, the State and charities.

