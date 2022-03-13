Stormont bench suggested as fitting memorial for victims of historical abuse in Northern Ireland

Campaigners want a bench placed within Parliament Buildings at Stormont to remember the victims of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland.

This follows the unprecedented events at Stormont on Friday when members of the Northern Ireland Assembly and representatives from six organisations apologised to victims for the abuse inflicted while they were living in institutions run by religious orders, as well as churches, the State and charities.

The apology proposal was first put forward five years ago in the final report of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry which examined allegations of abuse in 22 homes and other residential institutions in Northern Ireland.

Inquiry chair Sir Anthony Hart found shocking levels of sexual, physical and emotional abuse across the period 1922 to 1995.

As well as the apology, Sir Anthony also recommended abuse victims receive compensation and that a memorial be created in their memory.

Following Friday’s events, one of the main figures in a support group for victims has called for the memorial to be put in place as soon as possible.

Margaret McGuckin, from Survivors & Victims of Institutional Abuse (Savia), who herself suffered institutional abuse as a child, said they had decided a bench would be a fitting memorial.

“The Executive Office need to get this memorial in place as soon as possible and not leave it on the long finger as they have done with everything else that we have had to fight for,” she said.

“We want a bench because Sir Anthony Hart came from the bench of the law and he was the one that vindicated us. We want the bench to be known as a mercy seat in memory of the victims and Sir Anthony.

“We would like to see the bench placed in the central hall at Stormont for everyone to see it and read the inscription on the bench which would highlight all those little boys and girls who were abused in such a terrible way.”

It would say something like no one would believe them until Sir Anthony Hart came along.”

On Friday, separate apologies were delivered at Stormont by five ministers from the Northern Ireland Executive.

It had originally been planned that the apologies would be made by former first minister Paul Givan and deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill.

However, this did not happen as a result of the DUP’s recent decision to withdraw Mr Givan from his position over their concerns about the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Apologies were also delivered on Friday by representatives from six institutions that ran facilities where abuse took place, religious orders De La Salle, Sisters of Nazareth, Sisters of St Louis and the Good Shepherd Sisters, as well as Barnardo’s and the Irish Church Missions.

While she welcomed the “sincere” apologies from the politicians, Ms McGuckin said many victims were “not happy” with the response of the religious orders representatives.

“They were very cold with no emotion. They were made to make the apologies, they were pressurised to do it and did not do it off their backs.

“Even looking at them was traumatising and brought back a lot of painful memories.

"I think they even compounded the pain and hurt listening to them because it wasn’t real.

"They weren’t sorry because they still believe that they are in the right and an authority on to themselves and they always will be.

“But we are happy it happened, and they were brought to there. It felt like a court and they were sitting in the dock.

“There was great media coverage from all over the world and hopefully these organisations may think twice about what they done and the institutions they belong to.”