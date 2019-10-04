THERE is "substantial" flooding in parts of the country and thousands of people remain without power in the aftermath of Storm Lorenzo.

Storm Lorenzo: 'Substantial' flooding and thousands of people still without power

The clean up has started after dozens of homes were hit by heavy rain overnight and there are reports of fallen trees and debris blocking roads.

A Status Orange weather warning was extended to 6am for coastal areas in the west this morning, while the rest of the country was Status Yellow.

Met Eireann then issued a fresh Status Yellow this morning for Counties Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare, which was lifted at 11am.

The national forecaster has said that Donegal and Leitrim were among the worse affected areas.

The map below shows the total rainfall amounts during #stormlorenzo pic.twitter.com/8TP3RWEV5i — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 4, 2019

Donegal County Council said emergency crews have been deployed to help those affected.

They said in a statement: "Donegal County Council crews are responding to flooding incidents in the South Donegal area this morning resulting from #StormLorenzo.

"There has been substantial flooding in Bundoran, Frosses and Laghey with the most affected area in Donegal Town where a number of properties in Clareedon Drive, New Row and Brookefield Manor have been flooded.

"High Tide is expected at 10.30am this morning and 7 no. Fire Brigade Units and 2 no. high volume pumps have been deployed in Donegal Town by Donegal County Council’s Fire Service with the Roads Service distributing sandbags and dealing with affected roads. Donegal Civil Defence is also at the scene assisting services.

"Donegal County Council would like to thank the local community for their assistance and support during this flooding event."

The council said they can be contacted on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out of hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288.

Meanwhile, ESB Networks said that they restored power to more than 12,000 families overnight and over 3,600 remain without electricity.

A spokesperson said in a statement: "Gale force winds from Storm Lorenzo with gusts of over 100 km/h over the course of the night have caused damage to the electricity network currently affecting more than 3,600 homes, farms and businesses.

"The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

"The counties most affected include Longford, Mayo and Galway. ESB Networks teams restored supply to more than 12,000 families overnight where it was safe to do so.

"Our crews were dispatched to the affected areas at first light, making the electricity network safe, assessing the damage, and restoring power as quickly and effectively as possible."

ESB customers can visit the ESB powercheck website for live updates throughout the day.

They also urged people that if they see fallen trees, wires of damaged electricity networks to be aware that they may be live and extremely dangerous.

The public are advised never to approach of touch any of these and to instead report it by calling 1850 372 999.

The Irish Coast Guard is advising people to be cautious in the aftermath of the storm.

They said in a Twitter statement: "National weather warnings have been removed however both a Yellow Gale & Small Craft marine warning remain in place.

"Please avoid exposed areas during storm conditions.

"If you see someone in difficulty in the sea or on the shore dial 999 or 112 and ask for Coast Guard."

One man had to be rescued from Lady's Island Lake close to Tacumshane and Broadway in Co Wexford late yesterday while kite surfing.

A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard said: "The kite surfer came down hard in the storm and broke his leg. Ambulance services called in the Coast Guard to rescue him and then the [air and sea] helicopter to evacuate him."

The spokesperson added: "Coast Guard teams have so far responded to six incidents. With the worst of the weather still to arrive, please heed the warnings and stay away from exposed coastal areas."

Dublin Airport has said that all flights are operating as normal, Irish Ferry services between Dublin and Holyhead are scheduled to be on time, while Irish Rail has said they don't expect their routes will be impacted.

