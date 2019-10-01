Storm Lorenzo: Minister warns of 'ferocious and dangerous' wave surges along Ireland's coast

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has warned of “ferocious and dangerous” wave surges along Ireland’s west and north coasts if Hurricane Lorenzo hits the country as is now expected.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has warned of “ferocious and dangerous” wave surges along Ireland’s west and north coasts if Hurricane Lorenzo hits the country as is now expected.

The category five hurricane is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by the time of its anticipated arrival here on Thursday afternoon, but that will still mean winds of up to 100kmh, heavy rain, sea surges, coastal and inland flooding and disruption to transport.

A map shows where the effects of Hurricane Lorenzo will reach. Photo: Alistair Grant Freelance / National Hurricane Center

Met Éireann is due to make a fresh assessment of the storm’s strength and direction on Wednesday morning and issue alerts accordingly.

But following a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Murphy said all emergency services and crisis management teams were getting ready to act.

Western and northern counties are expected to be worst affected by the storm with Mr Murphy warning it could produce "very significant wave surges."

"They could be quite ferocious, very dangerous," he said.

Inland and across the rest of the country, the chief concern is the impact of very strong winds, with falling trees and damage to property a possibility.

Flooding along the Shannon is also feared.

The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive said it was putting in place contingency plans to provide additional accommodation for anyone who needed it and urged members of the public to report any rough sleepers they saw so that help could be offered.

Forecast

A satellite image of Hurricane Lorenzo Photo: NASA

Lorenzo, which will weaken from a monster category five hurricane to a tropical storm as it slowly approaches Europe, is now looking increasingly likely to bring powerful wind gusts and torrential rainfall to Ireland on Thursday and into Friday.

READ MORE: 'Serious concerns' Hurricane Lorenzo could hit as all local authorities instructed to activate crisis management

Met Éireann's director of forecasting, Evelyn Cusack, warned that the precise track of Lorenzo will only be known early on Wednesday.

In a worst case scenario, the storm will track directly over Ireland with strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall as well as the prospect of possible property damage.

Some coastal areas may potentially face a Status Red alert - the highest possible level of alert issued where there is a potential threat to life from extreme weather conditions.

In a best case scenario, the storm will avoid Ireland entirely and track offshore past the west coast.

Shoppers on Grafton Street brave some recent heavy rain

Irish emergency services, local authorities and utility providers have all been briefed to be prepared in case Lorenzo does track over Ireland on Thursday and into Friday.

Gardaí, the ESB, Irish councils, fire brigades, Health Service Executive and the Irish Coast Guard are all on standby for potential storm damage.

"While it will give some very wet and very windy weather, perhaps Orange Weather warnings will be the worst, perhaps touching a Status Red on the west and north-west coast, but we won't be issuing those warnings until Wednesday morning," Ms Cusack said.

The Azores was on maxiumum alert today as Lorenzo swept by the Atlantic island while still a category three storm.

It is expected the biggest threat will be posed by torrential rainfall and the risk of flash flooding over Wednesday.

However, Lorenzo is expected to weaken to a tropical cyclone as it approaches Europe - with its sustained wind speeds dropping from its previous high of 260kmh down to below 100kmh.

Housing minister Eoghan Murphy. Photo: Collins

Meteorologists are focused on whether the storm sweeps east towards the Bay of Biscay or to the north east, sweeping towards Ireland and Iceland.

"Though there is still uncertainty regarding the exact track of Lorenzo, there is a high probability that it could track close to or over Ireland in a weakened form, bringing strong winds, southeasterly initially, veering westerly and strengthening further, with a risk of severe winds developing later Thursday and Thursday night, depending on the track," Met Éireann's Jean Byrne said.

Online Editors