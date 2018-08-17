THE remnants of a tropical rainstorm are headed our way this weekend, as Storm Ernesto is expected to hit Ireland on Saturday night.

Storm Ernesto to bring heavy rain and thunder over weekend but temperatures still to hit up to 25C

The fifth-named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is currently brewing over the North Atlantic.

It was packing winds of around 75 kmph as it moved towards Europe off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, yesterday, according to the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Florida.

While the storm “has likely reached its peak intensity”, it should be able to “maintain its intensity due in part to its expected fast forward speed over the North Atlantic”, warned the NHC.

While it is expected to bring moderately heavy rain – around 13mm overnight on Saturday – “it’s nothing to get frightened about,” says Met Éireann forecaster John Eagleton.

It is expected to be a sub-tropical storm by the time it hits these shores, and Mr Eagleton said under normal circumstances it would just be considered “heavy rain”.

However, combined with overnight lows of a relatively balmy 15C to 17C, Saturday night will be a warm and muggy night with the possibility of thunderstorms in some places, giving it a somewhat sultry feel.

The remnants of the storm will hit Connacht around 6pm on Saturday night and will reach the east coast by around midnight.

The heavy burst of rain is expected to continue into Sunday morning. However, it should clear by midday.

And while next week will see more autumnal weather, the warmth isn’t quite over yet.

Today will start off cloudy with rain and drizzle but clearing with highs of 16C to 21C.

Tomorrow could see highs of between 20C and 25C in Leinster and Munster and 18C to 20C in the north and west.

Sunday will remain humid with temperatures still hovering in the high teens to low 20s.

