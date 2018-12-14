Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning as parts of the country are set to be battered by gusts of up to 130km/h on Saturday.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning as parts of the country are set to be battered by gusts of up to 130km/h on Saturday.

Storm Deirdre: Status Orange wind warning as gusts of up to 130km/h set to batter the country

There is the potential for "severe and hazardous" conditions with western and southern counties set to feel the force of the wind from the late afternoon.

However, the fierce gusts will track eastwards during the evening. The Status Orange is in place from 3pm on Saturday until midnight.

Met Eireann warns: "A developing depression (Storm Deirdre) will track northeast over Ireland during Saturday afternoon and evening and will bring wet and windy weather to all areas.

"West or northwest winds will reach mean speeds of 65km/h with gusts of 100km/h generally, with disruptive and damaging gusts to 130km/h likely for a few hours in western and southern counties in the late afternoon and transferring eastwards during the evening."

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is also in place as forecasters warn that heavy rain will see accumulations of up to 50mm in some places.

Mountainous areas could also see even more rainfall.

Met Éireann is also warning of heavy winds and motorists are being urged to take care on the roads and avoid driving during periods of heavy rain if possible.

"The rain will be in all areas, it's hard to specify at this point but it will be widespread heavy rain," meteorologist Harm Luijkx told Independent.ie.

"The wind will be strong mostly in the east at the beginning of the day but heavy winds will be widespread by the evening."

South to southeast winds will reach 55 to 60km/h during Saturday morning and will veer west to northwest in the evening, with severe gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

The Status Yellow warning comes into effect at midnight and will remain in place until midnight Saturday.

Updating their forecast this afternoon, Met Éireann said to expect "scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle this afternoon and evening with temperatures between 6 and 10 degrees".

They added; "Tonight rain will turn heavy and it will become windy as well. Saturday will be very wet and windy with severe gusts later in the day."

With severe weather forecast for this weekend, retailers are expecting a drop of up to 20pc in high street shopping on one of the biggest traditional consumer days of the year.

Richard Guiney, CEO of Dublin Town, a retail group encouraging trade in the capital, said he expects a 20pc drop in footfall across the city due to the poor weather.

"It's not great timing to have a downpour of rain and strong wind on the second to last Saturday before Christmas," Mr Guiney said.

"This is one of the biggest shopping days of the year for Christmas. We will see footfall down by around 20pc due to the weather.

"Normally, we would see up to around 600,000 to 650,000 shoppers in the city on this day, so it's definitely a shame we expect the weather will impact this."

David Fitzsimons, group chief executive of Retail Excellence, said he expected high streets across the country to see a similar picture if the weather is bad on Saturday.

"But shopping centres which have indoor sections and shopping malls won't be impacted too much," Mr Fitzsimons said.

"I still think money will hit the tills later on, perhaps on Sunday and throughout the next two weeks."

The tens of thousands of Leinster rugby fans expected to attend tomorrow night's Champions Cup clash against Bath in the Aviva are being advised to check Met Éireann's website for weather updates.

Meteorologist Liz Walsh said: "At the moment, there's marked uncertainty regarding the forecast for Saturday.

"But the signals are for heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. Unfortunately we don't have the details yet to pin it down where the heaviest rain and strongest winds will occur, so we need people to keep checking the website and listening out for forecasts.

"But we expect there will be multiple hazards, though we do not expect snow. Northern England has a snow forecast but we have warmer air here in Ireland right now."

Today the weather will be mostly cloudy, with patchy rain, drizzle and a few bright or brief sunny intervals later.

Winds will increase to strong to near gale-force winds near coasts, and temperatures will reach up to 9C tonight.

By tomorrow, there will be a "deepening area of low pressure" tracking near Ireland and bringing heavy rain and a potential period of strong winds.

