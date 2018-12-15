A CHILD has been rushed to hospital in Cork after being injured by a falling tree at the height of Storm Deirdre.

Storm Deirdre: Girl (9) rushed to hospital after she is struck by 'falling tree'

The youngster, understood to be nine years old, was injured when she was apparently struck by the detached limb of a tree in the Cork harbour area around 5pm.

Paramedics attended the scene, not far from the Marina in the Blackrock area of Cork, and rushed the little girl to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The child was cycling when she was apparently struck by the falling tree limb.

The condition of the child is not known but the injuries involved are not understood to be life threatening.

Cork has been battered by Storm Deirdre throughout the day where winds are expected to gust close to 120km/h.

A Status Orange warning remains in place for some counties across Ireland from 3pm until 10pm today.

AA Roadwatch has warned motorists of spot flooding on many Irish roads this evening.

In Wexford, the promenade in Enniscorthy is closed due to flooding, as is the Edermine Bridge outside Enniscorthy.

The Castlemartyr/Mogeely road in Cork is also closed due to flooding, while the Carrigrohane/Nad road (R579) is said to be "impassable" between Healy's Bridge and Cloghroe.

Wind gusts forced the cancellation of the scheduled Aer Lingus service to Manchester from Cork.

Torrential rainfall throughout the day has also resulted in spot flooding in many areas.

Gardaí have urged motorists to drive with extreme care given the conditions.

Irish Water Safety have also urged people to avoid exposed coastal areas and to exercise extreme caution when near streams, rivers and lakes given the likelihood of flooding.

More than 4,000 homes and businesses were left without power earlier today in the Glengariff area of Cork with ESB technicians currently working to repair the fault.

Hundreds of acres of farmland are now under flood waters across Munster given the level of rainfall over the past 48 hours.

