Storm Barra hit Ireland in the early hours of this morning and will track across the country over the next 24 hours.

Forecasters have warned that Storm Barra will prove a varied, complex, powerful and unusual weather event.

Householders, motorists and pedestrians are being warned that the vast Storm Barra ‘weather bomb’ represents a potential threat to life with violent wind gusts of up to 140kmh.

Thousands of homes and businesses are already without power in the south, west and north-west of the country.

07/12/21 - High waves in Youghal, Co. Cork as storm Barra bears down on Ireland. Photo: Damien Storan.
07/12/21 - Waves overtop a wall on the road to Youghal, Co. Cork as storm Barra bears down on Ireland. Photo: Damien Storan.
WALLASEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: A woman tries to avoid sea spray, whipped up by the wind and waves on New Brighton promenade, as the UK readies for the arrival of Storm Barra on December 06, 2021 in Wallasey, England. The Met Office issued wind warnings for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and snow warnings for Scotland, ahead of tomorrow's arrival of Storm Barra, the second named storm of the season. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Car Parks are closed along the seafront at Clontarf ahead of the anticipated Storm Barra. Photo by Steve Humphreys 6th December 2021.
Workers clearing trees outside Our Lady of Consolation National School, Collins Avenue in Dublin as Storm Barra travels across the country. Pic:Mark Condren 7.12.2021
A woman walking on Collins Avenue in Dublin as Storm Barra travels across the country. Pic:Mark Condren 7.12.2021
Workers clearing tress outside Our Lady of Consolation National School, Collins Avenue in Dublin as storm Storm Barra travels across the country. Pic:Mark Condren 7.12.2021
Met Éireann has issued a RED wind warning for Kerry as Storm Barra arrives . . Members of the Kerry Branch of the Civil Defence spent most of Monday in their Tralee HQ getting sand bags getting equipment sorted for the Red weather warning dur too hit parts of Kerry and parts of the west coast . Pictured Alan Hanafin Civil Defence Ass Officer and John Fitzgerald Commander . Photo By : Domnick Walsh
Met Éireann has issued a RED wind warning for Kerry as Storm Barra arrives . . Members of the Kerry Branch of the Civil Defence spent most of Monday in their Tralee HQ getting sand bags getting equipment sorted for the Red weather warning dur too hit parts of Kerry and parts of the west coast . Pictured Pat Shortt . Photo By : Domnick Walsh

Latest points to note:

Cork and Kerry currently under red alert, Clare due Red alert status this afternoon, while status Orange alerts are in place for nine other counties – Galway, Mayo, Limerick, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Dublin, East Meath and Louth

A Status Orange wind warning is now in place for Leitrim and Sligo tonight, and Donegal early tomorrow

Met Éireann are reporting eye of Storm Barra to make landfall on the Galway coast at noon

Education Minister Norma Foley says schools are not required to facilitate online learning due to short notice of schools closure

Cork and Kerry bearing the brunt of Storm Barra with power outages, fallen trees and flooded properties

Cork, Clare and Kerry residents are urged to shelter indoors and safely away from exposed coastal areas – and not to undertake any form of travel until Storm Barra passes.

“To be very clear, there should be no travel and no movement outside of buildings during the status red alert,” National Emergency Coordination Group chairman Keith Leonard warned.

Schools, colleges, universities and community centres across the 12 counties impacted by status red and orange alerts have been advised not to open amid ­public safety concerns.

Bus services across Cork and Kerry have been cancelled.

Train services are still in place due to providing “essential travel” for people who require it, Irish Rail Corporate Communications Manager told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

#StormBarra will bring strong to gale force winds & heavy rain today, southeast to south this morning, & northwesterly this evening.

Damaging gusts, coastal flooding is likely.

Snow & sleet with highs of 5 to 7 degrees.

Strong winds will continue through until Wed. pic.twitter.com/IHlgBN1Md8 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 7, 2021

Cork City Hall’s major Covid-19 vaccination centre as well as vaccination centres in Kerry and Clare also closed for the duration of the storm.

Outpatient and inpatient appointments at Cork University Hospital, Bantry General Hospital and Mallow General Hospital were cancelled for today. Court sittings, including ongoing jury trials, were suspended given the weather alert.

Popular visitor attractions such as Fota Wildlife Park closed for the day, while ferry links across Cork, Clare and Kerry were temporarily suspended. The Cliffs of Moher, in Co Clare, and Johnstown Castle, in Co Wexford, confirmed closures while Dublin Zoo said its Wild Lights events would not go ahead today.

Flood protection barriers are placed along the seafront at Sandymount ahead of the anticipated Storm Barra Photo by Steve Humphreys

Flood protection barriers are placed along the seafront at Sandymount ahead of the anticipated Storm Barra Photo by Steve Humphreys

Aer Lingus cancelled all flights from Cork Airport today, while Ryanair urged passengers to check with their airlines on the status of flights.

Regarding schools, Education Minister Norma Foley said schools are not required to facilitate online learning today as it’s a “single-day event” and came about with short notice.

As Storm Barra batters the country, all schools and colleges in red and orange weather warning areas are closed today.

“Given the short notice period it is not a requirement for a school to provide remote teaching,” Minister Foley said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“I think to be fair we are conscious of the information in relation to the potential closure only came in yesterday afternoon.

Flood protection barriers are placed along the seafront at Clontarf ahead of the anticipated storm . Photo by Steve Humphreys

Flood protection barriers are placed along the seafront at Clontarf ahead of the anticipated storm . Photo by Steve Humphreys

"Although, I am aware some schools can do this [remote learning], but, this is a short notice period for schools.

“We believe all things going well this is a single-day event, we will follow advice of Met Eireann.”

The Education Minister said the day will not need to be made up by students at the end of the year,

Status yellow alerts are in place for all other Irish counties amid fears Storm Barra will deliver a major storm surge which, at high tide, could result in coastal flooding from Galway to Cork and Waterford.

The threat posed by the second Atlantic storm of the season is exacerbated by the fact its impact over Ireland will last for almost a full 24 hours – increasing the ‘weather bomb’ potential for structural damage, fallen trees and flooding.

#StormBarra will bring severe and damaging wind gusts today, from the latest reports we can see mean wind speeds increasing along southern and western coasts, 80 km/hr at Sherkin Island and 72 km/h at Roches Point. pic.twitter.com/aalqD33aQn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 7, 2021

Torrential rainfall is expected between 6am and 12 noon. The storm is so vast that its eye could extend over several Irish counties as it passes through into tomorrow.

Speaking this morning on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, forecaster Liz Walsh said “the real story” with Storm Barra is the wind.

Describing the storm’s progress over the next 24 hours, Ms Walsh said Storm Barra is expected to track and make landfall at midday in the Galway region.

There will be strong and gusty winds “virtually all across the country, with the exception of Ulster”.

Goes without saying, but if you have a flight scheduled today, check with your airline/airport before leaving home! Here's @CorkAirport's Departures board.... #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/qCf1z1tytC — @poloconghaile (@poloconghaile) December 7, 2021

However, the worst of the winds will hit Cork and Kerry from 11am this morning.

And she explained that with these type of storms, it’s “either rain or wind” that becomes the main feature.

"The wind is winning on this one,” she said.

“There is a risk of flooding coming from coastal flooding and high waves, and some heavy rain this morning and possible thundery showers this afternoon, but the real story here is the wind, that’s what’s causing the hazards.”

All maritime craft from Mizen Head to Loop Head and Slyne Head face a status red alert until 11pm tomorrow.

Ireland’s fishing fleet had already raced to port ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra.

The Coast Guard appealed to people to put public safety first.

Cyclist Basil Kelly, of Clontarf, negotiates sand bags placed along the shoreline at Clontarf, Dublin, yesterday. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Cyclist Basil Kelly, of Clontarf, negotiates sand bags placed along the shoreline at Clontarf, Dublin, yesterday. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“We are appealing to all mariners and coastal communities to be mindful of the severe weather warnings and to note the imminent arrival of Storm Barra,” ICG operation manager Micheál O’Toole said.

“Walkers are advised to avoid any exposed areas, including seafront and cliff walkways, as they may be hit by sudden gusts, exposing themselves to unnecessary danger. All other forms of open-water recreation should be avoided.” The storm surge flooding concern centres on Galway, Limerick and Cork. Cork City Council warned city centre residents and traders of the risk posed by flooded quays if the storm surge coincides with high tide at 7am.

Friend sent me this picture, this was outside his work in Ballybofey in Donegal at 7:15am #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/JDK4OCzsT5 — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) December 7, 2021

Council chiefs in all 12 status red and status orange counties staged emergency meetings to assess the potential impact of the storm. All triggered their crisis management teams while local coordination groups were working to assess defence mechanisms in the most vulnerable coastal areas.

Just over an hour before high tide in #Cork City centre at 07.24 hours amid fears of flooding along quays due to high astronomical Spring tides - #StormBarra status red wind warning now in place for Cork & Kerry until 21.00 hours tonight. pic.twitter.com/WsDE7hpn2t — JennïeØSullivân (@OSullivanJennie) December 7, 2021

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged people to adhere to safety warnings.

Greatest concern is focused on the potential threat posed by fallen trees. Wind gusts could reach 140kmh in Cork and Kerry while sustained wind speeds of up to 80kmh are likely in many other areas.

According to Tipperary Live, a trampoline has blown from someone’s garden onto the road at Coolbawn Cross.

Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack warned that Storm Barra will prove a varied, complex, powerful and unusual weather event.

#StormBarra has arrived with gusts in excess of 100kmh already on the South coast and heavy rain pushing across the country. Weather warnings are on operation now, please take care. pic.twitter.com/Uac5WPppFb — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 7, 2021

“It will last for a fairly long time – from early Tuesday morning into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning,” she said yesterday.

“Conditions will vary from place to place but countrywide it will be very bad on Tuesday morning with heavy rain and winds.”