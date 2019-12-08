Storm Atiyah: Thousands without power and flights cancelled as strong winds hit Ireland

THOUSANDS of people were without electricity this evening during the Status Red weather warning as Storm Atiyah makes its way across Ireland, generating strong winds across the country.

The Status Red warning issued by Met Éireann for severe weather in Kerry was in place from 4pm today and concluded at 7pm.

A Status Orange wind warning remains in place until 6am on Monday for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

In Galway, a power outage affected over 1,800 customers in Athenry during the Status Red period.

Another 479 customers were without electricity in Castletownbere, Co Cork at one stage, while a further 150 customers in the Bantry area are currently without electricity.

Other ESB outages have been reported in Gurranebane and Dingle in Kerry, Newcastle West in Limerick and the Donegal coast.

West to southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h with gusts in excess of 130km/h for a time this evening.

Met Eireann added that extreme caution is advised.

⛈ As a precaution due to #StormAtiyah Red Weather Alert, from 14.00hrs until further notice, trains will operate at a reduced max speed of 50mph/80kph on the following lines, with delays resulting:



Mallow to Cork

Mallow to Tralee

Cork to Cobh

Cork to Midleton pic.twitter.com/LaJ21IGheg — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) December 8, 2019

Emergency services in Co Kerry attended an incident where a tree is reported to have fallen on a car, a spokesperson for Kerry County Council said on Twitter.

The incident is said to have occurred near Mountcoal Cross on the N69.

The council said that they will dispatch their crews to deal with fallen trees and reminded the public to "exercise continued vigilance".

While AA Roadwatch reported that emergency services in Dublin earlier dealt with a tree down on the Ratoath Road near the Dunsink Lane junction.

Boats beginning to take shelter in Bantry Bay, Cork ahead of Status Red wind warning (Photo MarineTraffic)

A number of internal Aer Lingus flights were cancelled, including flights to Kerry and Donegal. Two flights from Cork Airport to Manchester and Glasgow were cancelled earlier this afternoon.

While at Shannon Airport, a flight to London Heathrow was cancelled at 5.25pm.

Gardai have also appealed to road users and those living in coastal areas to be aware of the dangers the severe winds could pose.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are appealing to the public to be extra cautious as severe winds are forecast from this morning, Sunday 8th December, to 6am Monday 9th December, 2019.

"Cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians should be aware of the danger posed by high winds as they are particularly vulnerable. Drivers of high sided vehicles should take all necessary precautions and pay attention to the warnings.

"We ask people living near coastal, cliff and waterway areas, particularly those with children, to be extra cautious considering the gusty winds forecast."

Counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick have a Status Orange wind warning in place, while there is a Status Yellow warning issued for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford.

Speaking this afternoon, Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said all areas in the south-west of the country are to remain vigilant this evening.

Mr Murphy advised that people also take precautions in the Status Yellow areas on the east coast.

"This is very much an upper level Status Yellow, it's a storm coming across the country," he continued.

"We will have calm across the country from tomorrow morning. The gales will disappear from the west after midnight, but will stay strong in the east until morning.

"By rush hour, it should be dying down. These winds are coming from the north-west, a direction that generates high gusts."

Met Eireann forecaster Gavin Gallagher earlier told Independent.ie that it's important for the public, particularly those living in Co Kerry, to be aware of the current situation.

Dublin shoppers in the wind and rain near Capel St ahead of Storm Atiyah. Photo: Douglas O’Connor.

“The red warning for Co Kerry has been issued for a four-hour period and we expect gusts in excess of 130km,” he said.

“The strongest winds for the entire country will occur in the late afternoon and early evening. There will be heavy showers with a combination of hail, thunder and lightning.

“The weather warnings are to give the public an opportunity to take action and protect themselves and their property.

“We’ll be monitoring the situation, but at this stage it looks like the strongest of the winds will die down after 6am tomorrow morning.”

Mr Gallagher said that tomorrow afternoon will be mostly dry and bright. However, heavy wind and rain are expected to return later that night.

Kerry County Council asked the public to take extra precautions as the dangerous gusts approach. They asked people to make sure their garden furniture and any outdoor Christmas decorations are secure.

"Our Severe Weather Local Co-ordination Team has considered the threat and is asking members of the public to heed the advice and information provided by Met Eireann", Kerry County Council wrote on Twitter.

"We are asking members of the public to take necessary precautions for high winds including: Securing items or property which are susceptible to high winds such as hoarding, signage, Christmas lights / decorations, garden furniture, bins, trampolines, etc.

"Motorists, cyclists & pedestrians traveling on Sunday, please take care on all roads and be mindful of the possibilities of debris, fallen trees and branches or power lines etc. - particular after dark. Avoid taking unnecessary journeys

"Exercise caution when out and about - particularly in exposed areas, high ground and coastal areas. Some of the strongest gusts and sustained winds of #StormAtiyah are forecast for Kerry's peninsular areas."

Many national parks in the west and south-west of the country have shut for the day on foot of the warning. These include; Connemara National Park

Knockma Wood, near Tuam, Co. Galway; Derryclare Nature Reserve, Co. Galway; Wild Nephin, Ballycroy National Park, Co. Mayo; Old Head Nature Reserve, Co. Mayo; Laughil Wood, near Pontoon, Co. Mayo; Dromore Woods Nature Reserve, Co. Clare; Killarney National Park, House and Gardens; Muckross House and Gardens, Co. Kerry.

Dublin Zoo has also closed its Wild Lights attraction today as a precaution.

The current weather warnings nationwide include;

Status Red - Wind warning for Kerry. Valid from 4pm Sunday until 7pm Sunday.

Status Orange - Wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 130km/h, possibly higher in exposed coastal areas. Due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding. Valid from 1pm today until 6am tomorrow, Monday.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford. Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 110km/h. Valid from 1pm today until 6pm tomorrow, Monday.

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning in Donegal. Valid from 6pm Saturday until 6pm Sunday.

Met Eireann warned that winds will reach gale force in many areas.

Forecasters said westerly winds will be strongest this afternoon and evening with potentially severe and damaging gusts, with severe gales, and storm conditions along coasts. There will be blustery squally showers throughout today and winds will be strongest in eastern areas this evening .

Many of the showers will be heavy with some featuring hail and thunder. Showers will turn wintry over hills in the north-west of the country. Highest temperatures will be around 7C to 9C.

Gale force winds will continue in places with severe gales. Winds will reach storm force on coasts.

It will continue very windy tonight reaching strong to gale-force strength.

Showers will become isolated overnight.

Temperatures later will stay between 4C and 7C.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management Severe Weather Team issued warnings for people to take precautions as the storm, tracking between Iceland and Ireland, will produce strong winds and heavy rains until tomorrow morning. The team stated the storm coincided with neap tides on the west coast, although significant coastal flooding was not expected.

