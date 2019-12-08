Storm Atiyah: Extreme caution advised as Met Eireann issue Status Red weather warning

Met Eireann have issued a Status Red weather warning as Storm Atiyah tracks between Iceland and Ireland today, generating strong winds across the country.

Met Eireann have issued a Status Red weather warning as Storm Atiyah tracks between Iceland and Ireland today, generating strong winds across the country.

The forecaster issued the warning for severe weather in Kerry, valid from 4pm today until 7pm tonight.

West to southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h with gusts in excess of 130km/h for a time this evening.

Met Eireann added that extreme caution is advised.

Counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick have a Status Orange wind warning in place, while there is a Status Yellow warning issued for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford.

Kerry County Council have asked the public to take extra precautions as the dangerous gusts approach. They have asked people to make sure their garden furniture and any outdoor Christmas decorations are secure.

A mix of sunshine & frequent blustery/squally showers. Storm Atiyah brings very windy conditions across the country today, severe & damaging gusts developing later this afternoon & evening in west & southwest. Winds will be strongest in eastern areas tonight. Afternoon highs 6-8C pic.twitter.com/nqiGBTUII2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2019 Strong winds in eastern areas will increase to gale force during the evening as westerly winds veer northwesterly with strong gale to storm force winds continuing on coasts. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8°C. pic.twitter.com/f7dvqF42dt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2019

"Our Severe Weather Local Co-ordination Team has considered the threat and is asking members of the public to heed the advice and information provided by Met Eireann", Kerry County Council wrote on Twitter.

"We are asking members of the public to take necessary precautions for high winds including: Securing items or property which are susceptible to high winds such as hoarding, signage, Christmas lights / decorations, garden furniture, bins, trampolines, etc.

"Motorists, cyclists & pedestrians traveling on Sunday, please take care on all roads and be mindful of the possibilities of debris, fallen trees and branches or power lines etc. - particular after dark. Avoid taking unnecessary journeys

"Exercise caution when out and about - particularly in exposed areas, high ground and coastal areas. Some of the strongest gusts and sustained winds of #StormAtiyah are forecast for Kerry's peninsular areas."

Many national parks in the south-west of the country have shut for the day on foot of the warning.

Dublin Zoo has also closed its Wild Lights attraction today as a precaution.

The current weather warnings nationwide include;

Status Red - Wind warning for Kerry. Valid from 4pm Sunday until 7pm Sunday.

Status Orange - Wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 130km/h, possibly higher in exposed coastal areas. Due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding. Valid from 1pm today until 6am tomorrow, Monday.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford. Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 110km/h. Valid from 1pm today until 6pm tomorrow, Monday.

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning in Donegal. Valid from 6pm Saturday until 6pm Sunday.

Met Eireann warned that winds will reach gale force in many areas.

Forecasters said westerly winds will be strongest this afternoon and evening with potentially severe and damaging gusts, with severe gales, and storm conditions along coasts. There will be blustery squally showers throughout today and winds will be strongest in eastern areas this evening .

Many of the showers will be heavy with some featuring hail and thunder. Showers will turn wintry over hills in the north-west of the country. Highest temperatures will be around 7C to 9C.

Gale force winds will continue in places with severe gales. Winds will reach storm force on coasts.

It will continue very windy tonight reaching strong to gale-force strength.

Showers will become isolated overnight.

Temperatures later will stay between 4C and 7C.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management Severe Weather Team issued warnings for people to take precautions as the storm, tracking between Iceland and Ireland, will produce strong winds and heavy rains until tomorrow morning. The team stated the storm coincided with neap tides on the west coast, although significant coastal flooding was not expected.

ESB Network repair crews are remaining on standby today.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry with sunshine developing, apart from in the north-west which will get patchy rain. Strong north-west winds will gradually moderate. Rain will spread from the west tomorrow night. Tuesday will be wet and windy with heavy rain clearing to blustery showers.

Sunday Independent