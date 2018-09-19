Storm Ali: Two people confirmed dead following separate tragedies

A second person has been confirmed dead after being hit by a tree while working in a country park in Northern Ireland, just hours after a woman lost her life when a caravan she was in was blown from a cliff in Galway.

A man, aged in his 20s, has died and another was injured when a tree fell on them as they worked in a country park in Northern Ireland during Storm Ali.

Gardaí at the scene Photo: Conor McKeown

It is understood the men were doing contract work for Northern Ireland Water when the incident happened in Slieve Gullion Park, near Newry, Co Down, this afternoon.

The man who died was aged in his 20s. The injured man, who is aged in his 40s, had been taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "Police attended the sudden death of a man, aged in his 20s, in the Slieve Gullion Park, Drumintee Road area of Newry this afternoon."

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and the incident was being investigated by the region's Health and Safety Executive.

This comes just hours after a woman in her 50s was killed when a caravan she was staying in was blown from a cliff in Co Galway this morning.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene at Claddaghduff, Co Galway at around 7.45am.

It is understood the woman was sleeping in the caravan when it was blown from the cliff due to severely strong gusts.

She was the only person in the caravan at the time.

⚠️ Large tree down on N59 near Glenlo Abbey. There are disruptions to our Galway-Clifden service as the road is impassible. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/tEpBxmT58R — Irish Citylink (@citylinkireland) September 19, 2018

A search was carried out on Acton Beach and the woman's body was recovered, a garda spokesman said.

Her body has been removed to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem and the local coroner has been notified.

Sinn Féin counillor Tom Healy said the incident is an awful tragedy for the area.

"It only happened a few miles away from me, it's a very unfortunate situation.

"There are trees fallen all around Galway. We weren't expecting it to be this bad."

President Michael D Higgins expressed his condolences to the woman and her family.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that Storm Ali has already claimed one victim today. I would take this opportunity to pay tribute to all those in statutory and voluntary organisations around the country, who are helping and stand ready to assist their fellow citizens, and who are working to maintain essential services around the country".

The Cliffs of Moher have been closed to all visitors until 1pm today. "Please do not visit the site as conditions are unsafe," the official website says.

Forecasters warned yesterday and earlier this morning that Storm Ali is set to bring "severe and possibly damaging gusts of up to 130km/h" to some areas of the country.

They advised "extreme caution" in the coastal areas of Clare, Connacht and Donegal.

Forecasters have now confirmed that "the worst of the storm has passed".

The Status Orange warning has now expired, while the Status Yellow warning will remain in place nationwide until later today.

Meanwhile, motorists are still being urged to take care as fallen trees are being reported in Mayo, Longford, Galway, Kerry and Cork.

Gardai are advising motorists in Claremorris, Co Mayo "not to travel" due to a large number of fallen trees.

"Road conditions are dangerous across the country," AA Roadwatch said.

