'Storing up trouble' - more experts warn Climate Bill is too weak to work

TWO more experts have raised concerns about the new Climate Action Bill, warning it is not strong enough to ensure governments take the necessary steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Dr Áine Ryall, co-director of the Centre for Law and the Environment at UCC and Dr Diarmuid Torney of the School of Law and Government at DCU, both highlighted significant weaknesses they said must be addressed before the bill becomes law.

The bill, being scrutinised by the Oireachtas Climate Action Committee, is intended to oblige the current and future governments to cut emissions of carbon and other greenhouse gases to the point where the country is at 'net zero' or 'carbon neutral' by 2050.

A series of 'carbon budgets' is to be set to restrict the emissions the country as a whole can emit over a given period, and allocations are to be set for individual sectors of the economy so that collectively they do not breach the budgets.

Dr Torney told the committee the bill was a milestone in terms of setting out a path to carbon neutrality but warned: "Under the bill, the State is required to 'pursue' the transition to a climate neutral economy - it is not required to 'achieve' it."

An earlier draft of the bill had used the words "pursue and achieve" but these had disappeared, he said.

He said while the procedure for setting carbon budgets was mapped out, there was no obligation to comply with the budgets.

UK climate law, by comparison, imposed a legal duty on the secretary of state - the senior minister responsible for climate action - to ensure collective emissions did not breach the budgets.

Wording around the budgets themselves was also "lacking precision". "They do not have to be consistent with the 2050 target so there is nothing to stop governments setting targets that are explicitly inconsistent with the target," he said.

Dr Torney also queried why the definitions in the bill referred to carbon budgets as covering emissions of "one or more greenhouse gases" rather than all greenhouse gases, as the wording left doubt over what would be included or excluded from the restrictions.

Dr Ryall also welcomed the bill but warned the language in it was vague and ambiguous and would lead to legal wrangles.

"I would be concerned that if it was passed as it is, it would be storing up trouble. There's definitely no doubt about that. It would probably end up in the High Court."

Dr Ryall said there should also be a review of the way it was envisaged the new strengthened Climate Change Advisory Council would be set up.

The council, which will have a key role in recommending carbon budgets, should have some public input into the composition of its membership, in the way the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) did.

Ideally there would be a stipulation that it had a lawyer among its membership as well as a representative of the youth climate movement, she said.

She also said it should possibly have a specific function to take the State to court where it was failing to fulfil its obligations, as the IHREC did.

The bill has prompted criticisms from a wide range of environmental groups since its publication last week. Professor John Sweeney, one of the country's leading climate scientists who has worked with the UN on climate targets, said earlier this week the bill was full of "weasel words, loopholes and get-out clauses".

The committee is to continue its work next week.

Online Editors