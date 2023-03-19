| 9.3°C Dublin

Steven Gerrard poses with Kinahan gang member after St Patrick’s Day party in Conor McGregor’s pub

Gerrard posed for numerous pictures with customers in the Black Forge Inn

Steven Gerrard with Nathan 'Biggie' Little Expand
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard spent St Patrick’s Day in Dublin where he hung out with a Kinahan cartel gang member and visited Conor McGregor’s pub in the capital.

The Champions League winner posted pictures of himself with Nathan ‘Biggie’ Little in a vehicle and captioned it “All day lad” and was later pictured at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn in Crumlin.

