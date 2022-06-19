| 10.2°C Dublin

Stephen Donnelly suggests mandatory mask-wearing could be reintroduced

Don't bin the masks just yet as you may need to wear them again. Stock image Expand

Don't bin the masks just yet as you may need to wear them again. Stock image

Hugh O'Connell

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has suggested mandatory mask-wearing could be reintroduced on public transport and in shops as Ireland grapples with a summer wave of Covid-19.

While the return of public health restrictions is not under consideration by public health officials, Mr Donnelly notably did not rule out the reimposition of the mask mandate which was dropped at the end of February.

