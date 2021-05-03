A Status Yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for 11 counties for a wet and windy Bank Holiday Monday.

Met Éireann has put in place the warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Wexford.

Southwesterly winds, veering northerly through the day will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts up to 100km/h, particularly in coastal areas and on higher ground.

Heavy rain in conjunction with the wind will lead to spot flooding with a risk of wave overtopping in coastal areas. The warning is expected to end by 10pm tonight.

Yesterday, Met Éireann’s Aoife Kealey told the Irish Independent that: “It will be unseasonably wet and windy due to a low pressure system in the Atlantic.

“It will bring very heavy rain, particularly to the west and north-west and strong, gusty winds too.

“We are looking at a risk of spot flooding and wave over-topping in coastal areas.

“It’s a bit of a change to what we’ve had the last few days but it really is a one-day event.

“The low-pressure system will clear tomorrow, back to a northerly air flow, so it will be cooler, with showers from the north through the day tomorrow and towards later in the week.”

After the bank holiday, Ms Kealy said: “We’ll be looking at conditions similar to what we’ve seen over the past few days.”

“It’s unfortunate for the bank holiday Monday that’s in it, it’s quite dull.”

However, the spot flooding is not expected to turn into more serious flooding.

“Because we have had so little rainfall overall in the past week, or more, the rivers are well able to handle the rain coming,” Ms Kealy said.

Wednesday should be another cool day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Again the showers will be heavy at times with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms, especially over the northern half of the country.

Some showers may fall as sleet goes over high ground in the north and east. They’ll be highs of just eight to 12 degrees, coldest in Ulster, with light to moderate northerly winds.

Thursday will similarly be cool with sunny spells. There will be a few scattered showers, but less than previous days with a lot of dry weather generally.

Friday will be mostly dry with some sunny spells through the morning. Cloud will increase through the day with the likelihood of some rain pushing into the southwest after dark. Highs of 10 to 13 degrees are forecasted.

And finally, rain is expected to clear northeastwards to showers and sunny spells on Saturday. Met Éireann have forecasted A milder day with highs of 13 to 16 degrees.

