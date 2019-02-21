MET Éireann have issued a status yellow wind warning for Co Kerry with wind speeds of between 50 and 65km/h expected.

MET Éireann have issued a status yellow wind warning for Co Kerry with wind speeds of between 50 and 65km/h expected.

Status yellow weather warning issued for Kerry as rest of country enjoys highs of 15C

The warning is in place from 4pm today until 5am tomorrow morning.

The national forecaster has warned of gusts between 90 and 100 km/h and high seas with a risk of coastal flooding.

However, the national forecast for the rest of the week shows that "very mild" temperatures are on the way, with highs of 15C expected on Sunday.

Tonight will be mild and breezy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west early in the night, gradually extending eastwards later.

"Tomorrow, Friday will be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at first but the rain and drizzle will become confined to western and northern areas later with some sunny spells developing in the south and east," Met Éireann said.

"Very mild with top temperatures reaching 12 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong south to southeasterly winds."

Saturday will start off dry across the eastern half of the country, but outbreaks of rain affecting western areas will move in during the afternoon.

Sunday will also see mild temperatures with lowest overnight temperatures between 5 and 9C.

"It looks set to be a mostly dry day on Sunday with a mix of cloud and sunny intervals. A few patches of mist or drizzle about also, mainly in the south and west."

Current indications for early next week suggest it will be a mainly dry day with good sunny spells, but there is the chance of mist or drizzle in southern coastal areas.

Online Editors