Status Yellow weather warning issued for 22 counties as temperatures plummet to -4C

A STATUS Yellow weather warning has been issued for most of the country with temperatures expected to drop as low as -4C.

The warning is in place from 8pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday for all of Connacht, as well as counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

Met Éireann warned that it will be "very cold tonight" with minimum air temperatures between -2 and -4C.

Widespread "severe" frost is expected with the risk of icy patches.

"Mist will thicken into fog overnight with some extensive fog and freezing fog possible by morning," forecasters said.

Meanwhile, the coming week will become milder but staying unsettled with rain and showers on most days.

Monday will start off very cold with frost and more freezing fog.

However a dry and bright afternoon is expected to follow in most areas with good sunny spells and highest temperatures between 6 and 9C.

Rain will reach the southwest early on Monday night and very slowly making its way eastwards, holding dry for much of Leinster and Ulster until Tuesday morning.

"Minimum temperatures ranging 2 to 5C in the south and west, but down to zero to minus 2 degrees in the north and east, coldest over Ulster, with frost forming under some breaks in the cloud," Met Éireann said.

On Tuesday, the west will see rain early in the morning and it will move to the east in the early afternoon. A clearance with sunny spells and isolated showers will follow for Connacht and Munster, with highs of 7 to 10C.

There will be a mix of heavy showers and some bright spells on Wednesday, but the showers will be "quite widespread" and may merge into longer spells of rain in places, particularly in the south and east.

It will be between 7 and 10C during the day and while showers will continue on Wednesday night, it won't be as cold as previous nights with temperatures not falling below 3 or 4C.

