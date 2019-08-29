Status Yellow weather warning issued for 10 counties ahead of Electric Picnic and All-Ireland final

MET Eireann have issued a Status Yellow weather warning for ten counties on Friday, with up to 50mm of rain expected.

MET Eireann have issued a Status Yellow weather warning for ten counties on Friday, with up to 50mm of rain expected.

The 24-hour warning, issued for counties in Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick, will be in place from 6am on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

The national forecaster has warned that rain will turn "heavy and persistent" in these areas on Friday night, with a risk of localised flooding.

Much of the country is expected to experience outbreaks of rain across the weekend, including in Co Dublin where the All-Ireland Final will take place in Croke Park on Saturday, and in Co Laois where music festival Electric Picnic will take place.

In Leinster, Friday night will be very wet with heavy rain and temperatures between 10 and 14C.

However, there will be some bright, sunny spells on Saturday morning while the rain breaks, with temperatures reaching up to 18C.

Sunday will be a "fresh and cool day with sunny spells and scattered showers", with highest temperatures between 14 and 17C.

Across the country this weekend, rain will be heaviest in west Munster, Connacht and much of Ulster on Friday - but highs of 20C can be expected in some areas.

Showers will be confined to Atlantic coasts on Saturday, with moderate westerly breezes becoming stronger at times along the coast.

Early predictions for next week show a largely dry and bright week, with some rain possible on Tuesday.

Thousands of revellers are expected to land at Stradbally, Co Laois on Friday for the popular three day music festival.

Online Editors