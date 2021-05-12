A thunderstorm warning has been issued for 21 counties as hail showers are set to sweep through many parts of the country.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Leinster, Munster, Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, with a risk of hail and localised spot flooding.

The weather warning is valid from 1pm this afternoon until 10pm tonight.

Also today, while slow moving, showers will become more widespread across the country through the day, being most frequent in parts of Munster and Leinster.

There'll be some spells of sunshine in the mix also in many areas. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees are forecasted.

It’ll become mainly dry tonight with some clear spells, though there'll be a scattering of showers with lowest temperatures of one to five degrees.

Tomorrow morning will bring some sunshine and some scattered showers, mainly in western parts at first. However, the showers will become more widespread by the afternoon and many will be heavy and of hail. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees are expected again.

Thursday night will be mostly dry with clear spells and a few scattered showers. Showers may become more frequent on the east coast later in the night, with lows of three to six.

Friday will start mostly dry with sunny spells and showers. The showers mostly over the northern half of the country will turn heavy in the afternoon.

Cloud will steadily increase from the southwest early in the day, with rain arriving onto the southwest coast by late afternoon. There should be highs of 13 to 16.

Rain will extend to all areas on Friday night. It’ll be a mild night with temperatures not falling below six or seven degrees.

Rain and cloud will clear northeastwards on Saturday morning with sunny spells and showers following.

Showers will become widespread on Saturday afternoon, and heavy at times with the risk of hail and thundery downpours, with highs of 13 to 16C.

Sunday will be another day of sunny spells and showers. Again the showers will be heavy at times in the afternoon, with the risk of hail and thunder, with highs of 12 to 15C.

Early next week will remain generally unsettled with a mix of bright spells and showers on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay slightly below average with highs of 12 to 15C in light to moderate westerly winds.

