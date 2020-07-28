Statues of slaves removed from outside the Shelbourne Hotel

The statues have been removed Photo: Martin Maher

TWO statues of shackled slave girls have been removed from outside the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin.

The monuments had stood outside the well-renowned hotel for the past 153 years.

However, in a sign of the times, they’ve been removed in line with the Black Lives Matter protests, which have sparked an outcry against racism globally.

The movement has highlighted how many statues have been attributed to the memory of slave owners and the enslavery of black people.

Expand Close High profile: The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp High profile: The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin

Four bronze statues were commissioned to the Shelbourne in 1867 of Nubian princesses from east Africa and their slave girls, holding torches.

The pieces were commissioned from the MM Barbezat studios in Paris.

The hotel, which has been a focal point on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin, since 1824, released a statement to the Irish Times, saying it had been planning to remove the statues for “some time now.”

The slave girl statues, were, removed on Monday, in tandem with a move by other groups, including local authorities to remove monuments linked to slavery.

The hotel stated the removal took place in “light of recent world events.”

The Shelbourne is now set organising for a new monument, with Irish Heritage, to take the slave girls’ place.

Any statue erected will be, the hotel said, “in line with the heritage of the property.”

The €40 million, five-star hotel underwent a refurbishment from 2005 to 2007 and it celebrated 195 years in business last year.

It is currently owned by Marriott International and has 256 rooms. The hotel has been renowned as a famous social setting for well-heeled Dubliners.

And guests looking for a more refined stay, visit the hotel from across the globe.

But it’s also home to a very famous history. The Irish Constitution was drafted within the walls of the Shelbourne, legendary actor Peter O’Toole reputedly took a Champagne bath there and Michalle O’Bama started at the €7,500-a-night Princess Grace Suite.

And it’s also been a hotel popular with families from all social backgrounds who attend for special occasions.

Online Editors