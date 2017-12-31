'State-of-the-art' €39m National Sports Arena forced to cancel events last-minute

The "state-of-the-art" €39 million National Indoor Sports Arena has been forced to cancel events last-minute due to a "power failure" and "safety concerns".

Parents vented their frustration after two gymnastics events that were due to be hosted at The Sport Ireland facility were cancelled last-minute in recent weeks due to a problem with lighting.

The events were scheduled to be hosted by Gymnastics Ireland at the arena on the Snugborough Road in Dublin. Gymnastics Ireland Chief Executive Ciaran Gallagher has said that he was "bitterly disappointed" by the cancellation of the events, which were due to take place in October and November.

"I must state that we hugely regret that we had to cancel these events and sympathise with the gymnasts who are bitterly disappointed that they could not compete, particularly for those involved in the rescheduled women’s event," Mr Gallagher said. "We also sympathise with the families and friends who were looking forward to watching these young gymnasts compete.

"Gymnastics events are very complex events to set-up in addition to being very expensive events to run due to the complexity of the equipment, the nature of the activity and the IT/AV requirements. "All competition and spectator entry fees are set to directly cover the costs of running the events with a huge team of staff, contractors and volunteers working for weeks prior in the planning to host and then run these events.

Two gymnastics events that were due to be held at the facility had to be postponed Stock Image: Getty Images

"The last thing we ever want to do is to have to cancel any event however the safety of the gymnasts must always be our primary consideration in any instances such as the power failure that we have encountered on both occasions." He stressed that Gymnastics Ireland were "not involved in matters of power provision."

Some parents of the competitors who were due to take part it the events took to Facebook to vent their frustration.

One woman said: "This is absolutely ridiculous whatever about once off we are cancelled a second time.

"This is so unfair on our gymnasts, judges, clubs and the expense on families. "Someone is responsible and why is this only coming to light today after three week since the issue first identified. Not good enough."

Another woman said: "That’s twice now I’ve arranged babysitters and hotel rooms and we're out of pocket again. Absolutely ridiculous. "I can’t fathom how these issues miraculously appear the morning of the competitions."

On the morning of the November 4 Gymnastics Ireland event, the National Indoor Arena posted a statement on their Facebook page letting people know the event wasn't going to go ahead. They said: "On behalf of The Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena, we regret to inform all competitors and attendees that this weekend’s event is cancelled. "Technical issues beyond our control have led us to this decision, with Safety of all being at the forefront of this decision.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to Gymnastics Ireland , attendees and competitors." A spokesman for the facility told Independent.ie that the problems caused safety concerns. He told Independent.ie: "The National Indoor Arena was opened to the public in early 2017 and has since played host to many successful national and international sporting events.

"Unfortunately, due to unforeseen technical difficulties beyond the control of the National Indoor Arena, the decision was made to postpone two scheduled gymnastics events on October 14th & November 4th. "The safety of all patrons is of paramount importance to the National Indoor Arena which is why this regrettable action was taken. The postponed gymnastics events have since been rescheduled." The spokesman said that work has been carried out on the system and that postponed events have since been held.

He said: "Remedial works and system testing have been carried out and all systems are operating normally. "Since the postponements all events, including high profile national and international sporting events, have passed without incident, including the Fencing Ireland National Championships, Gymnastics Ireland National Series events, the Irish Badminton Open, the Irish Amateur Wrestling Championships, Karate Ireland Nationals, and the Irish Judo Association All Irelands." Independent.ie has contacted the Department of Sport for a comment on this issue.

