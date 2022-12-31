| 7.5°C Dublin

State Papers: Longchamps racecourse on Haughey’s wishlist for visit to France

Charlie Haughey Expand
flasher Expand

Close

Charlie Haughey

Charlie Haughey

flasher

flasher

/

Charlie Haughey

Ralph Riegel

Taoiseach Charles Haughey wanted a visit to France to open the renovated Irish College in Paris to include a trip to the famous horse race, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Confidential documents revealed as part of the State Archive also revealed French officials warned president Francois Mitterrand would not be available in Paris that weekend due to a busy schedule – but proposed a meeting between the taoiseach and the French prime minister Michel Rocard as an alternative.

A Department of Foreign Affairs note dated August 4, 1989, indicated Mr Haughey had no difficulty with the trip being a working private visit rather than a formal official trip.

“He (Mr Haughey) seemed to see no problem about the idea that his visit should be private with some official talks included rather than ‘official’. President Mitterrand’s office (the Elysee) wishes it to be regarded as ‘a private visit with some official talks included’ rather than an official visit,” secretary Noel Dorr noted.

Mr Haughey’s visit would take place over October 6-8, with a luncheon with French and Irish businessmen on Friday.

He would open the renovated Irish College and then travel to the world-famous Longchamps racecourse.

The Elysee warned that Mr Mitterrand would not be available on either October 7 or 8 – but would visit Dublin to meet Mr Haughey as part of his proposed tour of EC capitals in November.

Both the Irish Embassy in Paris and Department of Foreign Affairs officials noted that Mr Haughey wanted to visit the Longchamps racecourse for the famous French race.​

Mr Haughey was a noted Francophile, favouring French cuisine and wines.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy