State Papers: Longchamps racecourse on Haughey’s wishlist for visit to France

Taoiseach Charles Haughey wanted a visit to France to open the renovated Irish College in Paris to include a trip to the famous horse race, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Confidential documents revealed as part of the State Archive also revealed French officials warned president Francois Mitterrand would not be available in Paris that weekend due to a busy schedule – but proposed a meeting between the taoiseach and the French prime minister Michel Rocard as an alternative.

A Department of Foreign Affairs note dated August 4, 1989, indicated Mr Haughey had no difficulty with the trip being a working private visit rather than a formal official trip.

“He (Mr Haughey) seemed to see no problem about the idea that his visit should be private with some official talks included rather than ‘official’. President Mitterrand’s office (the Elysee) wishes it to be regarded as ‘a private visit with some official talks included’ rather than an official visit,” secretary Noel Dorr noted.

Mr Haughey’s visit would take place over October 6-8, with a luncheon with French and Irish businessmen on Friday.

He would open the renovated Irish College and then travel to the world-famous Longchamps racecourse.

The Elysee warned that Mr Mitterrand would not be available on either October 7 or 8 – but would visit Dublin to meet Mr Haughey as part of his proposed tour of EC capitals in November.

Both the Irish Embassy in Paris and Department of Foreign Affairs officials noted that Mr Haughey wanted to visit the Longchamps racecourse for the famous French race.​

Mr Haughey was a noted Francophile, favouring French cuisine and wines.